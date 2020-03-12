UW students respond to suspension of in-person classes with questions, TikTok videos

Even with over 100 colleges and universities nationwide — and counting — suspending in-person classes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many students were taken aback when the University of Wisconsin-Madison made the big announcement Wednesday.
Lauren Sorensen said she feels lucky to be able to do much of her senior thesis work remotely. At the same time, the senior class president also worries for her peers, such as those in science fields, whose research may be more affected. The selfish side of her feels like it’s an extended spring break, but “the senior in me,” she said, doesn’t want to think about this lasting any longer than April 10.
“I’ve been on campus for four years and spring semester is definitely the culmination of that, when seniors get to do fun things and celebrate that we made it this far,” Sorensen said. “It’s hard to imagine that, if this gets extended to the end of the year, that I might never see my classmates again.”
Other students expressed a range of feelings after Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced around 11 a.m. Wednesday that in-person instruction will be suspended after the end of spring break, effective beginning March 23 through at least April 10. There have been six cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, confirmed in Wisconsin, and over 1,000 across the United States.
While many students posted questions and concerns to the UW-Madison subreddit, others crafted TikTok videos and memes.
“It is clear that the time has come for our university to take broader action,” Blank said at a news conference Wednesday. She encouraged students, who will continue their coursework online, to move to their permanent residences and not return to residence halls, leaving many confused, some generally apathetic and others quite disappointed.
Interactions between students and their instructors were anything but uniform. Sorensen had one professor mention, somewhat jokingly, that a quiz scheduled after spring break may end up being online. Teha Nguyen, also a senior, said she heard some professors say Tuesday that there may be no more face-to-face classes this year.
But others have heard next to nothing about how to move forward. Other than one online course, Abby Schinderle is enrolled in small classes with fewer than 30 students, which are all participation-based.
“I have no idea how they’re going to translate (online) and I’m pretty worried about them,” said Schinderle, a sophomore studying journalism and political science. “It just seems like there’s a major lack of communication between administration and anyone else, because even my professors seemed to not know what’s going on.”
Kara Kidd, a sophomore, said her forest wildlife and ecology professor is “the only one that’s told us what’s going to happen.” She is unsure what to expect from her biology and chemistry courses, which both include labs.
But, as their reactions suggest, any student knows the college experience is about much more than just schoolwork. The university has also cancelled all campus events of more than 50 people through April 10, and Sorensen and her fellow senior class officers are keeping their fingers crossed for the April 30 senior gift gala, which this year aims to raise awareness about mental illness through the Green Bandana Project.
“We understand that, in three weeks, we have no idea what the decision is going to be,” said Chris Gitter, the senior class events director. “We’re continuing planning as of now, but with major contingency plans in the event that it has to be fully cancelled … We’re still very hopeful it will happen.”
Commencement is also a looming question, which Blank said Wednesday remains on the table.
It hasn’t quite hit Gitter, a pharmacology and toxicology student, that he “may have attended my final physical class of my entire college career.” His coursework is already largely online, so while the suspension won’t affect his academics too much, many of his friends “can’t believe this is what the end of senior year is going to be like.”
And if seniors are disappointed about their remaining time on campus, freshmen are overwhelmed. Frannie Ibanez said she and many of her friends were “devastated” by the news. When asked how prepared she feels to transition into online learning, she replied: “Not at all.”
“Everyone was kind of joking around about it, but we didn’t realize the gravity of the issue,” said Ibanez, who will return home to Chicago for the time being. “I’m gonna miss all my friends … It’s not sitting well with the freshmen.”
Students in residence halls are preparing to move out almost “like another winter break,” Ibanez said. Undergraduate students living in fraternity and sorority houses find themselves confused about when they will be able to return. International students are filling out COVID-19 accommodation forms to be approved to stay on campus.
Sonam Dolma, a resident assistant in Sellery Hall, said the morning was a frenzy after the announcement.
“I’m getting step-by-step instructions from my superiors, and (the residents) are looking to me for that information,” Dolma said. “We’re playing by ear basically, but everyone was worried. … What’s insane to me is that you really, truly realize how interdependent everything is.”
University Housing is currently evaluating exceptions to stay in residence halls to determine need for dining services and schedules, said spokesman Brendon Dybdahl.
For now, many students are preparing to travel outside of Madison for the standard spring break week, which begins officially March 16. Though the university has sent out multiple announcements urging students to reconsider nonessential travel outside Dane County, few students seem to be heeding the advice.
Nguyen will be “doing the exact same thing” she does each year, following her spring break tradition of visiting her dad in Louisiana before returning home to Madison. Kidd, also based in Wisconsin, plans to drive down to New Orleans with her sister and friends. Schinderle has not cancelled her plans to travel to Miami with friends.
Gitter, however, was planning for a much larger trip with his friends to Germany, which by Wednesday had reported three deaths and nearly 1,300 positive cases. The group of mostly seniors will now be traveling to northern Wisconsin, for what may be their last opportunity to travel together as a group before graduating.
“The main thing I’ve heard from seniors is the uncertainty of our future,” said Gitter, citing friends’ potential job interviews, engineering labs or, in his own case, medical school applications. “There’s not really a precedent set.”