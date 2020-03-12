UW students respond to suspension of in-person classes with questions, TikTok videos

Even with over 100 colleges and universities nationwide — and counting — suspending in-person classes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many students were taken aback when the University of Wisconsin-Madison made the big announcement Wednesday.

Lauren Sorensen said she feels lucky to be able to do much of her senior thesis work remotely. At the same time, the senior class president also worries for her peers, such as those in science fields, whose research may be more affected. The selfish side of her feels like it’s an extended spring break, but “the senior in me,” she said, doesn’t want to think about this lasting any longer than April 10.

“I’ve been on campus for four years and spring semester is definitely the culmination of that, when seniors get to do fun things and celebrate that we made it this far,” Sorensen said. “It’s hard to imagine that, if this gets extended to the end of the year, that I might never see my classmates again.”