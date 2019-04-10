A little over a year after proposing to eliminate 13 academic majors, UW-Stevens Point announced that no programs will be discontinued.
Chancellor Bernie Patterson told the university community Wednesday morning that enough people had resigned or retired to address the university's short-term financial challenges, which have been crimped by six consecutive years of an in-state, undergraduate tuition freeze and a decline in student enrollment.
Last spring, Patterson proposed cutting 13 majors, including history, English and political science in response to a $8 million projected deficit, and as part of a push to emphasize what the university described as "high-demand career paths" in science, engineering and technology fields.
The plan drew swift opposition from some faculty, students and alumni at the university, who said it was unsupported by data, crafted without campuswide input and counters the very idea of liberal arts education.
More than half of the university's roughly 300 faculty members attended an all-faculty meeting in early February to approve a statement expressing dissatisfaction with administrative leadership.
At least 14 people retired or resigned since November, when Patterson debuted a scaled-back version of his plan he dubbed "Point Forward, which targeted a half-dozen programs as opposed to 13.
The six programs — and the tenured faculty teaching in those programs — will remain, officials said, though some programs may be reworked.
For example, the university will retain its history major, but restructure the curriculum in partnership with the School of Education on the social science teaching degree. Faculty are also revising the non-teaching history major. The department may develop a student internship with the Central Wisconsin Historical Society, department chairman Lee Willis said.
UW-Stevens Point officials will combine the geography and geoscience majors, two others that were on the chopping block, to create a new geospatial science program focused on preparing graduates for careers that apply geospatial technologies to address social and environmental issues.
The university also announced the creation of finance, marketing and management degrees in the School of Business and Economics, a Master's degree in natural resources and a doctoral degree in physical therapy.
“Our new direction has been crafted by many voices,” Patterson said in a university announcement. “We have all listened and learned. I am grateful for the dialogue and look forward to collectively implementing these bold changes on behalf of our students and our community."
