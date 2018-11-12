UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Bernie Patterson proposed Monday to reorganize his institution into a "new kind of regional university," one that pushes high-demand career paths and eliminates six liberal arts majors in what would be the university's largest shakeup since expanding in the 1970s.
Last spring, UW-Stevens Point proposed eliminating 13 programs to address a projected $4.5 million budget deficit. The announcement sparked a sit-in in front of the chancellor's office and a student march in Madison.
Monday's long-awaited report bluntly states: "In an era of fiscal constraints, UW-Stevens Point can no longer be all things to all people."
Instead, Patterson proposes reorganizing the institution of about 7,700 students to infuse liberal arts into career-focused programs "in a way few universities have successfully done in the past."
The proposal, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, gets at the heart of a fundamental question facing higher education as affordability concerns grow: What is the value of a college degree in the humanities worth?
UW-Stevens Point officials propose cutting French, German, geoscience, geography, history and two bachelor's degree concentrations in art based on low enrollment numbers going back years. For example, 34 students majored in German in 2013. That dropped to 13 students in 2017. Over the past five years, the history major experienced a 48 percent decrease in the major declarations, from 146 students in 2013 to 76 last year.
Students currently enrolled in a major that will be eliminated can complete their degrees.
The other seven majors that were on the chopping block — American studies, English, music literature, philosophy, political science, sociology and Spanish — can be salvaged because of faculty retirements and resignations resulting from deficits and decreasing enrollment, the report said.
The university's number of declared majors has decreased 24 percent in the past five years because of an overall decline in student enrollment.
The report makes clear the university's position that the plan isn't abandoning liberal arts.
"Central and northern Wisconsin need more people with a stronger foundation in the liberal arts than ever before," it said.
Courses in each of the six majors will still be taught at UW-Stevens Point as part of the general education program, as required classes in other majors, and through new interdisciplinary majors.
Patterson proposes creating an "Institute for the Wisconsin Idea" that will house faculty members in humanities disciplines to create a curriculum to complement the career-minded majors. The proposal also includes a new Center for Critical Thinking to provide the same training through outreach to local high schools, employers, nonprofits, and other community partners.
Some of the tenured faculty that teach in the majors proposed to be eliminated face layoffs, though the exact number is not included in the report. History, the largest of the six majors to be discontinued, has 14 faculty members and the report notes an anticipated loss of at least four positions.
The College of Letters and Sciences, which isn't explicilty named in the report, would be eliminated. The College of Natural Resources and Sciences, the College of Professional Studies, and the College of Fine Arts and Humanities would remain.
Democratic state Rep. Katrina Shankland, whose district includes Stevens Point, raised concerns about the cost-savings associated with the plan, which the report did not specify. She also questioned how the plan affects the Wisconsin Idea, the long-held belief that the state’s higher education system goes beyond the classroom and benefits communities throughout the state.
“We must pursue the ‘continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found,'" Shankland said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Governor-elect Evers and state legislators to ensure UWSP in Stevens Point, Marshfield, and Wausau will be both strengthened and well-positioned to continue its mission in carrying out the Wisconsin Idea.”
UW-Stevens Point's experiment could be replicated at some of the smaller UW campuses facing similiar fiscal challenges, though University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross didn't weigh in on that prospect.
In a prepared statement, Cross thanked everyone involved for respecting shared governance and developing "this new vision for UW-Stevens Point."
The proposal will go to a university shared governance committe that has 90 days to make recommendations. Then, it will head to the UW System Board of Regents for approval. The university's plan must be in place by spring in order to submit their budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
This story will be updated.