More than 100 UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff called Thursday for the removal of the university’s top leadership in the wake of a proposal that will eliminate six academic majors and lay off faculty to reduce the university’s roughly $8 million deficit as part of an organizational restructuring that has attracted national attention.
Current and retired employees signed a letter of “no confidence” in Chancellor Bernie Patterson, Provost Greg Summers and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Al Thompson that was sent Thursday to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents. Another 32 students and 130 community members signed the letter, though the identity of signatures are withheld because of concerns about possible retaliation.
The sweeping letter accuses Patterson and his administration of “chronic financial mismanagement,” pursuing strategies inconsistent with the state’s declining enrollment demographics and economic realities, a lack of transparency, a sham of a shared governance process and enabling sexual harassment on campus.
As a condition of sharing the announcement ahead of time, the group requested the Wisconsin State Journal not contact UW-Stevens Point leadership for a response until after Thursday afternoon's news conference.
Patterson said in a previous interview this month that he has already cut about $10 million from the university's budget in recent years.
“We’ve already turned over every rock we can for those savings,” he told the Wisconsin State Journal then. “This is not where we’ve started. This is where we’ve come to.”
Patterson's "Point Forward" proposal does not cite any specific amount of cost savings. The proposal reorganizes the central Wisconsin institution to infuse liberal arts into career-focused programs and eliminates six majors based on low enrollment numbers — French, German, geoscience, geography, history and two bachelor’s degree concentrations in art.
"It's the most cost-effective programs that are being targeted by administration," said Tobias Barske, who chairs the Department of World Languages and Literature. Barkse said he did not sign the letter sent Thursday to the Regents.
'Numbers keep changing'
The Nov. 12 report represents a scaled-back version of a proposal last spring that suggested 13 majors be axed. It estimates between eight and 10 faculty layoffs.
But faculty members say the report understates a lot, pointing to professors that have already retired or left for another institution as uncounted casualties in the plan. They question why Summers approved the hiring of professors onto the tenure-track in recent years if data indicated the university's need for a lean future.
They also say Summers has offered conflicting numbers on the amount of layoffs. For example, multiple faculty members recalled Summers informing them as many as 70 positions would need to be eliminated.
“The numbers keep changing and administrators have failed to disclose how they will really address their $8 million deficit,” UW-Stevens Point mathematics professor Andy Felt said in the letter. “All of this uncertainty makes it difficult to retain and attract good students and faculty members. A public institution should be more transparent in its actions and plans.”
Faculty members that served on the Academic and Budget Advisory Work Group spent this semester in weekly meetings with Summers hoping to understand the issues and come up with alternative solutions.
After months of meetings, Summers emailed the committee three days before "Point Forward" became public: "Please know that the recommendations I make to the chancellor will be my own."
UW-Stevens Point physics professor Mick Veum described the meetings as "a whole lot of nothing" that he interpreted as deliberate. He also said committee members did not receive the report, let alone receive an opportunity to provide feedback, before it was released publicly.
The letter goes beyond the proposal at hand:
- It argues Patterson's staff projected enrollment to top 10,000 students when it fell below 8,000 for the first time in over a decade this fall.
- It references a recent financial audit that found the university's financial oversight "unsatisfactory." Campus officials said this summer that proper steps have been taken to address the audit, which is unrelated to the structural deficit.
- The letter also describes a student dean tasked with handling sexual misconduct complaints who resigned after he was accused of sexual harassment in 2015.
Anxiety swirls on campus. In the two weeks since the report, the numbers of projected layoffs continue to change amid employees turning in resignation letters or offering to retire.
For example, "Point Forward" called for the elimination of two language instructors, one in French and one in German. Those positions have been saved as of Thursday, Barske said, thanks to College of Letters and Sciences interim dean Eric Yonke "feverishly working to save as many people on this island as possible."
A university shared-governance committee has 90 days to make recommendations. Patterson will take those under consideration and submit a plan to the Board of Regents for approval.
"I don’t feel like we’re out of the woods yet by any stretch of the imagination," said Jennifer Collins, chair of the faculty council and an associate professor of political science. She signed the letter.
The letter asks the Board of Regents to address their letter at the Regent's meeting next week. A shortened agenda for the meeting does not include the topic. A System spokeswoman said the agenda is still being finalized.
More formal measures taken by UW faculty in the past have not resulted in a change of leadership.
Most recently, nearly 60 percent of UW-Superior faculty voted "no confidence" in their administration after a decision in fall 2017 to suspend more than two dozen academic programs. The chancellor is still in charge.