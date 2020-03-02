UW-Stevens Point chancellor retiring after a decade leading the campus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patterson's campus recently absorbed two branch campuses, UW-Stevens Point Marshfield and UW-Stevens Point Wausau, as part of a University of Wisconsin System restructuring, which he said demonstrates how universities are in an "almost constant state of change."

"The years were not without difficulties, but we persevered because we all had the best interests of our students and the university in mind," he wrote in his email.

Patterson said his time leading the campus had been "some of the most rewarding" in his career, which he began as a police officer in Missouri before moving into academia as an instructor and on to administration.

Patterson's retirement marks the fourth chancellor to depart in recent years.

Dwight Watson took over at UW-Whitewater in the summer after the former chancellor's resignation. Katharine Frank assumed the helm at UW-Stout Sunday following the previous chancellor's retirement. UW-Green Bay is wrapping up a search for its next chancellor since its previous leader took a job out of state. The UW System is also searching for its next president, a position officials hope to fill by late spring.

This story may be updated.

