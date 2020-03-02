UW-Stevens Point chancellor retiring after a decade leading the campus

The longtime leader of UW-Stevens Point is stepping down.
Chancellor Bernie Patterson will retire in December, giving the University of Wisconsin System time to search for his successor. He announced his departure Monday in an email to students, staff and faculty.
Patterson spent more than 40 years in higher education. He took the helm of the central Wisconsin campus in July 2010 and, like many regional universities across the country, has grappled with declining state support and enrollment.
"The next years will be challenging for all universities, but with the momentum and enthusiasm we have at UW-Stevens Point, I’m confident this university will continue to thrive," he said in his email.
Perhaps most notable during his tenure was a 2018 proposal to emphasize “high-demand career paths” in science, engineering and technology fields and also eliminate 13 academic majors, including history, English and political science, to reduce a structural deficit. The idea drew backlash and protests from some students, employees and alumni. The following year, university officials announced that no programs would be discontinued because enough people had resigned or retired to address the university’s short-term financial challenge.
Patterson's campus recently absorbed two branch campuses, UW-Stevens Point Marshfield and UW-Stevens Point Wausau, as part of a University of Wisconsin System restructuring, which he said demonstrates how universities are in an "almost constant state of change."
"The years were not without difficulties, but we persevered because we all had the best interests of our students and the university in mind," he wrote in his email.
Patterson said his time leading the campus had been "some of the most rewarding" in his career, which he began as a police officer in Missouri before moving into academia as an instructor and on to administration.
Patterson's retirement marks the fourth chancellor to depart in recent years.
Dwight Watson took over at UW-Whitewater in the summer after the former chancellor's resignation. Katharine Frank assumed the helm at UW-Stout Sunday following the previous chancellor's retirement. UW-Green Bay is wrapping up a search for its next chancellor since its previous leader took a job out of state. The UW System is also searching for its next president, a position officials hope to fill by late spring.
This story may be updated.