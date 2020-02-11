UW staff express confusion, concern over job titles, salary update process

Mark Walters, UW-Madison chief human resources officer, did not respond to questions in time for publication.

Blakowski said in a November forum that the pay ranges will be flexible enough to allow room for pay raises. Employees can also appeal their new job titles and descriptions through a formal process.

Kate Diamond, another co-chair of the UFAS working group and outreach specialist in the School of Education, described the TTC project as a confusing and “top-down process.” Though she understands the project’s goals, she said the university is overlooking more serious concerns that are her and the union’s priority: pay equity and job security.

“We’re still acutely aware of how Act 10 and Scott Walker have burdened and demeaned and diminished our ability to do our jobs,” Diamond said, referring to Wisconsin's former governor and his signature legislation that effectively ended collective bargaining for public employees in the state. “If this were a response to that, that would be something. … As is, the process has been so filled with corporatized buzzwords that it’s very difficult for me as an employee to feel certain of the meaning or impact that it will have on me.”