The University of Wisconsin-Madison was upgraded to a platinum-level bicycle friendly university this week, placing it among just eight higher education institutions in the country to earn the honor.
The Bicycle Friendly University program, which is run by the advocacy organization League of American Bicyclists, ranked 208 colleges and universities in 2019 for their efforts to create a bikeable campuses. Of those, 114 institutions were certified bronze, 62 silver, 24 gold and eight platinum.
UW-Madison joined the University of California Irvine and the University of California Santa Barbara in upgrading their statuses to receive the platinum certification for the first time. It has participated in the Bicycle Friendly University program since 2011.
“As a university and as a facilities organization, we’re really pleased that the work we’ve been doing to improve bicycling on campus is being recognized on a national level,” said Steven Wagner, facilities planning and management communication director.
Platinum institutions show “excellence across the board,” according to the League’s website.
When assessing schools within platinum and gold certifications, the League pays particular attention to issues like staff time dedicated to improving biking and funding for improvements, said Bike Friendly America director Amelia Neptune. It also examines tangible outcomes, such as how many students and faculty are actually biking on campus.
Some high-achieving schools like UW-Madison, for instance, has a full-time bicycle and pedestrian coordinator. It is “an indication that the school has been committed for a very long time to investing in institutionalizing its efforts to be bike-friendly,” Neptune said.
The university’s upgrade is attributable to a range of on-campus improvements, according to a press release Thursday. In summer 2019, Transportation Services purchased new automated bike counters to collect data about bicyclists and pedestrians that Wagner said will be useful in monitoring traffic across campus.
There are more than 15,000 bike parking stalls, which outnumber motor vehicle stalls, at UW-Madison, and the school is continuing to build facilities such as a bicycle shelter near the Lakeshore residence halls and “air and repair” locations across campus.
Neptune said recommendations to further improve UW-Madison are continuing to work with the city to improve the bike network and the connectivity and quality of protected bike lanes. It could also create educational efforts, such as bike advisory committees dedicated to the issue.
“I always tell the platinum schools, ‘You’re not done yet,’” Neptune said. “There’s still room for improvement for everybody.”
Moving forward, Wagner hopes to consider the bigger picture of how bike friendliness “fits into the overall traffic management plan” to move people around campus in the best way possible.
For one, the university commissioned a study to identify safe routes around Lakeshore Path at the Memorial Union Terrace, which Wagner said is a place for improvement in pedestrian, bicycle and motor vehicle conflict. It plans to improve facilities in the area, which is included in the five-year capital budget.
“There’s always more that we can do to make campus more BF and some of it is just doing some of the things we’re already doing,” Wagner said. “We do a lot of things well, and we want to keep doing them well.”