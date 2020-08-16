UW schools navigate new, controversial Title IX changes

UHS will continue to provide all resources to all survivors, regardless of whether they file a formal complaint.

“We are prepared to offer support to survivors but expect that some may choose not to pursue a conduct complaint because of this requirement,” Holden said.

Pellebon agreed the cross-examination requirement could make coming forward more difficult.

“Let’s be honest: If there is someone that has caused you physical or emotional harm, to then be subject to them gaslighting, changing the conversation or entering things that may not be admissible — because even if they’re not admissible, these things still may come out of their mouth,” Pellebon said. “I don’t know how anyone can look at this and say this is victim-centered on any level.”

Also new is a requirement for universities to dismiss Title IX complaints that occur off campus or against a person outside the United States — for example, in off-campus housing or in study abroad programs. The change puts a burden on the university because most of the Title IX cases reported at UW-Madison occurred off campus, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a July UW Board of Regents meeting.