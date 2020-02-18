UW's Thompson Center opens applications for research, speaker grants totaling $1 million

The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership has allocated $1 million for faculty research grants and speaker events across the UW System next year, according to a Monday press release.
The center is accepting applications from researchers for grants and UW schools, departments and student organizations for speaker events, budgeting $500,000 for each. The applications should focus on “reforming the administrative state” and “privacy in a digital age,” two topics that director Ryan Owens said in the release are “important and timely issues to examine.”
“On a daily basis, we are reminded of how important (digital privacy) is,” Owens told the Cap Times. “What kinds of things can we do here in the state to really try to envision where privacy concerns are going to be 10, 15 years down the road and maybe inoculate ourselves against some of those potential insecurities?”
Owens added that administrative powers remain a big discussion in both legal literature and broader policy discussions. Tackling the question of “What can we do to create more effective and responsive institutions?” would benefit the state of Wisconsin, he added.
Though the public policy center will prioritize applications about the two topic areas, applicants can propose research and speaker events on any issue. Its goal is to “fund high quality speakers who can drive important conversations in Wisconsin,” according to the release.
The center allocated — and will likely spend nearly all of — about $711,000 for speakers, conferences and events and travel/lodging in this year’s budget, which the state renewed for the 2019-2020 cycle. It was first launched in 2017 with $3 million in public funding over two years.
This year, two three-part speaker series are highlighting independence for people with disabilities and renewable energy.
“We earnestly want UW System schools to apply for these speaker grants,” Owens said in the release. “They can use the money to bring in highly influential speakers on these issues and expose their students to some of the top thinkers in the country.”