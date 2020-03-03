UW researchers tackle big questions as coronavirus threat grows, study abroad students sent home

A single virus can mutate in incredibly diverse ways, which offers important information about how it may be evolving. Unfortunately, despite rapid advancements in sequencing technology in recent decades, Friedrich said it is rare for scientists to take the time and effort to disseminate such detailed information. Instead, he said, they may often focus on top-line results, or the “consensus sequence,” which only shows one way the virus manifests in a patient.

Friedrich and O’Connor have already shared data from the Madison patient and the subsequent dish sample through online databases, and Friedrich said he hopes other researchers do the same. They are also designing animal studies to be conducted in laboratory containment in locations outside Madison, working alongside universities across the United States, researchers in Australia and organizations like the National Institutes of Health.

“We’re really interested in the mutations that might be present within the viruses infecting even one person,” Friedrich said. “We wanted to get some of that information and make that available to other scientists.”

There have been no other confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, where 21 people have been tested.