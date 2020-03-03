UW researchers tackle big questions as coronavirus threat grows, study abroad students sent home

As universities nationwide heed government travel warnings and close study abroad programs to protect students from the COVID-19 disease, some of their researchers are in laboratories taking steps to better understand the virus that causes it.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison suspended all school-sponsored programs in Italy on Saturday, after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel advisory to Level 3, or “avoid nonessential travel” — UW-Madison’s threshold for study abroad suspension. Students who have been overseas are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for fever, cough and difficulty breathing, according to a university update Tuesday from University Health Services Director Jake Baggott.
“We want to share that the risk to UW-Madison faculty, staff, and students remains low,” Baggott said, encouraging students to wash their hands often, avoid touching their faces and stay home when sick.
Previously, it suspended programs in China and South Korea, where five students were enrolled at Yonsei University and Korea University in Seoul. It plans to continue monitoring high-risk locations, such as Japan.
Yet, even as schools bring their students home and the domestic case count continues to rise, much about the coronavirus, which likely originated in bats, remains relatively unknown.
For UW-Madison professors Thomas Friedrich and David O’Connor, some of the biggest questions are how the virus made its way to humans in the first place, why it causes more severe illness than some other coronaviruses and how long it persists in the body.
“My lab is interested in understanding how pandemic viruses like this emerge, what evolutionary problems they need to solve in order to become human viruses,” Friedrich said.
Earlier this month, a Dane County resident became the twelfth American to test positive for COVID-19. Though public risk was low and the patient was successfully released from isolation, the case became a rare opportunity for Wisconsin researchers to obtain and study coronavirus specimens.
Another UW-Madison researcher, Yoshihiro Kawaoka, was able to use a sample from the patient to grow a larger batch that still largely resembles how the virus affects a human being. Though Friedrich and O’Connor lack the facilities to conduct proper experiments, they have collaborated with partners like Kawaoka to sequence the virus genome and share findings with the global scientific community.
A single virus can mutate in incredibly diverse ways, which offers important information about how it may be evolving. Unfortunately, despite rapid advancements in sequencing technology in recent decades, Friedrich said it is rare for scientists to take the time and effort to disseminate such detailed information. Instead, he said, they may often focus on top-line results, or the “consensus sequence,” which only shows one way the virus manifests in a patient.
Friedrich and O’Connor have already shared data from the Madison patient and the subsequent dish sample through online databases, and Friedrich said he hopes other researchers do the same. They are also designing animal studies to be conducted in laboratory containment in locations outside Madison, working alongside universities across the United States, researchers in Australia and organizations like the National Institutes of Health.
“We’re really interested in the mutations that might be present within the viruses infecting even one person,” Friedrich said. “We wanted to get some of that information and make that available to other scientists.”
There have been no other confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, where 21 people have been tested.
Friedrich said he and his peers began sharing data through similar online repositories in 2016 in response to the Zika virus, when they realized that traditional means of communicating scientific results — presenting at a conference, or publishing a paper in a journal — were too time-consuming. Instead, he said, publicizing trial and error in real time helps make quicker, more efficient progress.
“We’re all going to keep each other informed and we’re all going to do our best to help each other design the most rigorous study,” Friedrich said. “If we find something that we need to adjust, we can do that rapidly and all move together, advance the field collectively faster.”
In the meantime, he echoed university warnings about hygiene, hand washing and social distancing, which are best practices to reduce the spread of not only coronavirus, but many other respiratory pathogens.
The university also emailed students last week encouraging them to monitor travel advisories for any anticipated international travel during spring break, from Mar. 14 through Mar. 22.
“Depending on your destination, you may have to reach difficult decisions to change or even cancel plans to ensure your own well-being and timely return to Madison,” the email said. “In many countries, there may be new entry and exit control measures, and even quarantines implemented with very little notice during the coming weeks. These actions could severely impact your plans and/or delay your return home with personal cost.”