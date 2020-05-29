UW reps say Ray Cross' coronavirus response blueprint ignores their input

UW-Whitewater professor James Hartwick emphasized the importance of keeping programs like his school’s teacher education program, which allows students to pursue high-quality studies close to home.

Further, Balaji Sankaranarayanan, another UW-Whitewater professor, referred to online programs as “part of our brand identity.” By creating a unified online delivery model, as outlined in the blueprint, individual campuses may lose incentive to develop new programs and see lower enrollment, he said.

“Bureaucrats at the central office are not necessarily the right people for determining which programs should thrive and which programs are duplicative,” Hartwick said. “It’s deeply problematic because of the implication on students, that they’re going to have to travel much farther from home.”

Another critique was that the blueprint’s second goal, consolidating administrative functions, may complicate, rather than streamline, operations. The document primarily recommends assessing and consolidating information technology services to save costs and reduce the risk of errors.

Rob Cramer, UW System’s vice president for administration, said one application may be reducing a wide range of software used during the employee hiring process to a single tool.