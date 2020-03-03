UW report reflects streamlined campus parking rates, commitment to bike, bus transportation

Prices for annual parking permits at the University of Wisconsin-Madison increased by up to 5% this academic year, nearing the end of a six-year process to streamline an outdated system from three to two price tiers.
Of the four rate levels on campus, levels 1 and 2 are now priced at $916 per year and parking garages and level 3 at $1,310, according to the Campus Transportation Committee’s 2018-2019 report.
Decades ago, there were 18 different parking rates on campus. This eventually whittled down to three — but even then, prices did not reflect factors like location or maintenance costs, said Transportation Services director Patrick Kass.
“There was no correlation between what we were charging for a specific parking lot, either in its demand or its proximity to the buildings,” Kass said. “The campus continues to evolve. New buildings are put up; there’s a shift in demand.”
Parking garages, for one, are “the most expensive facility to own and operate.” Many of the lots that fall under the pricier $1310 rate are also on the northeast side of campus, where parking is extremely constrained.
Parking rates increased by about 3% to 5% each year during the six-year process, Kass said. Last year, daily, monthly and vendor permit prices also increased.
Potential price hikes for bus passes and parking permits for the 2020-2021 school year are still uncertain and part of ongoing discussions with the CTC and university administration, Kass added. As Transportation Services’ shared governance committee, the CTC compiles annual reports and will deliver this year’s updates to the Faculty Senate in May.
Parking revenue provides essential funding for bus options on campus. Employee bus passes, which increased from $36 to $48 last school year, bring in only about $375,000 annually — but the program costs $1.7 million. Parking revenue allows the university, which loses more than a dollar to Metro Transit for each ride taken, to fill this $1.4 million gap.
“One of our main goals is to reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicles,” Kass said. “We work very hard to look at alternative transportation to provide access to the campus.”
Meanwhile, the number of bicycle parking stalls on campus stayed steady at about 15,000, after an increase in the 2017-2018 report. In recent years, bicycle parking has surpassed vehicle parking spaces on campus, which number about 13,000. This year, UW-Madison was one of only eight universities in the country to earn a platinum ranking by the Bicycle Friendly University program.
The university also boasts the nation’s second lowest parking space per capita ratio of Research I institutions, after the University of Washington.