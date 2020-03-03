UW report reflects streamlined campus parking rates, commitment to bike, bus transportation

Prices for annual parking permits at the University of Wisconsin-Madison increased by up to 5% this academic year, nearing the end of a six-year process to streamline an outdated system from three to two price tiers.

Of the four rate levels on campus, levels 1 and 2 are now priced at $916 per year and parking garages and level 3 at $1,310, according to the Campus Transportation Committee’s 2018-2019 report.

Decades ago, there were 18 different parking rates on campus. This eventually whittled down to three — but even then, prices did not reflect factors like location or maintenance costs, said Transportation Services director Patrick Kass.

“There was no correlation between what we were charging for a specific parking lot, either in its demand or its proximity to the buildings,” Kass said. “The campus continues to evolve. New buildings are put up; there’s a shift in demand.”

Parking garages, for one, are “the most expensive facility to own and operate.” Many of the lots that fall under the pricier $1310 rate are also on the northeast side of campus, where parking is extremely constrained.

