UW-Madison remained in the top ten among US universities in spending on research and development, according to an annual survey from the National Science Foundation.
The state's flagship university is sixth in the 2017 Higher Education Research and Development Survey, the same spot it was in last year and in 2015, after being in the top five since the survey started 46 years ago.
Data showed UW-Madison spent $1.19 billion on R&D across all fields in 2017, with about half the money coming from federal sources.
"UW-Madison has seen an increase in research expenditures for two years now, and that is good news," said Norman Drinkwater, interim vice chancellor for research and graduate education, in a university news release on Tuesday.
Research and development money was up 3.1 percent at UW-Madison from the previous year, with federal money going up the least at 0.6 percent.
The biggest increase came from institutional funds at 9.1 percent, followed by non-profits at 8.8 percent, business at 7.3 percent and all other sources at 7.4 percent.
The one decrease was an 11.3 percent drop from local and state governments.
Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore led the way with over $2.5 billion in R&D expenditures in 2017, a billion dollars more than second place Michigan.
The rest of the top 10 include Cal-San Francisco, Penn, Washington, UW-Madison, Cal-San Diego, Duke, Harvard and Stanford.
Big Ten Conference schools apart from Michigan and UW-Madison were all in the top 10, including Minnesota at 17, Ohio State at 22, Penn State at 23, Northwestern at 24, Michigan State at 32, Rutgers at 33, Illinois at 36, Purdue at 37, Maryland at 43, Indiana at 45, Iowa at 49 and Nebraska at 77.
The 644 universities responding to the survey took in over $75.1 billion in R&D money, up $3.4 billion from the previous year.