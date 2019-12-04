The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement has published its first annual report, detailing “one of the busiest and most productive” academic years in its history, said Deputy Vice Chancellor Patrick Sims in the report.
Released earlier this fall, the 2018-19 annual report “only took six years,” but highlights successes of both DDEEA and its students in the past year, Sims told members of the University Committee a meeting Monday.
The 32-page report highlights campus climate initiatives, including the Native Nations Working Group’s dedication of the “Our Shared Future” heritage marker in June and the sexual assault prevention survey results released in October. It also summarizes successful event planning, including the annual Diversity Forum’s highest attendance yet and the Faculty of Color Reception, Outstanding Women of Color Awards Reception and Women in Leadership Symposium.
The report’s summaries provide a snapshot of the university’s broader REEL Change implementation plan, a decade-long road map of diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Sims traced UW-Madison’s diversity and inclusion programming back to the 2011 Strategic Diversity Update, saying the report outlined over 300 documented on-campus efforts.
“I guarantee you that effort number 2 had no idea what effort number 200 was,” Sims said. “We tried to distill these things into a more consumable format, so the right hand knows what the left hand is doing, and vice versa.”
The SDU and the 2014 Diversity Framework, which published about 36 recommendations, have been concentrated into 18 initiatives under the REEL Change plan. Under Sims’ and Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s tenures, the university has also collected information about every diversity program on campus through the Diversity Inventory Program. DIP has recorded a total of 174 initiatives, according to the report.
Beyond DDEEA achievements, the report highlights the successes of students involved in its programs. Fifty-two percent of Powers-Knapp scholars studied abroad and 94% of Chancellor’s Scholars graduate within six years, according to the report. Both scholarship programs are now recognized under the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program, in honor of the former assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs who died Oct. 25.
The report also includes seven Graduate Spotlights, including graduates of the First Wave, Posse and PEOPLE programs for underrepresented students.
DDEEA now plans to publish a similar report every year moving forward.