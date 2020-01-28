UW releases expanded graduate student workplace policies

The University of Wisconsin-Madison amended its graduate student worker policies Tuesday with updates reflecting research assistants’ concerns about work hours and duties.
While the Graduate Assistantship Policies and Procedures previously applied to teaching and project assistants, it now includes language covering research assistants. Together, TAs, PAs and RAs make up about 80% of graduate student employment at UW-Madison as of fall 2019.
The update reflects concerns raised regularly by student representatives from the Teaching Assistants' Association, defining a full-time appointment as a 40-hour work week and further clarifying appropriate work duties. The new policies “represent progress” in these areas, TAA publicity committee member Anna Meier said in an email.
“An appointment as a research assistant is appropriate if the activity performed by the research assistant is primarily for the benefit of the individual’s course of study and research and applicable to the individual’s thesis or dissertation,” one footnote says.
Graduate School Dean William Karpus said in a December interview that having a separate set of policies would help cover the “results-driven, and not time-driven,” nature of RA work. Though graduate workers largely agree on the need for flexible policy, they still have repeatedly emphasized the need for boundaries that prevent exploitative overwork.
“I don’t know how you can define overwork without defining reasonable work,” TAA co-president Sara Trongone said in December.
The GAPP update acknowledges that RA work “may vary greatly across disciplines and individuals” and “cannot be precisely measured in relation to a given period of time.” However, the two footnotes — that students had been hoping for — defines a full-time work appointment of 40 hours and “appropriate” work.
Karpus said in an email statement that including RA policy is "an important and positive change for our campus" that applies existing policy to all TAs, PAs and RAs while also making appropriate distinctions among their respective duties.
"It successfully formalizes practices that were already established at UW-Madison, and offers guidance and transparency for RAs and their supervisors," Karpus said. "I appreciate the dedication and collaboration of the work group, which included graduate students, staff, and faculty from across campus, in developing this document."
It also dropped from earlier drafts a requirement that students must meet with a direct supervisor before filing a formal work complaint.
Meier said she still hopes for a university-wide grievance procedure to ease this process. Without one, she said, there are “uneven policies across campuses and raises questions about the ability of supervisors to neutrally evaluate their own behavior.”
Karpus and Laurent Heller, vice chancellor for finance and administration, first chartered a working group in 2017 to formalize workplace protections for all graduate student workers. For six years since Act 10 nullified the Teaching Assistants’ Association’s legal union status, the university had operated only under an informal commitment to the terms of their prior contract.
GAPP was published in May 2019 after collaboration with student representatives. However, students were surprised to see that the policy had “unilaterally” cut out research assistants, TAA co-president Robert Christl said in December.
“We had engaged in the whole GAPP process with the understanding that there would be a full committee on which graduate students would sit with administrators to update policies as needed,” Christl said.
Moving forward, the TAA aims to establish a permanent committee for graduate students to communicate regularly with administrators. Currently, the university recognizes the Associated Students of Madison as graduates students’ official shared governance pathway, but the TAA calls this an effort to weaken the union.
Though the university did create a new working group to add RA policies, Trongone said the language was “noticeably thinner and weaker” compared to the original GAPP charter, which more explicitly emphasized a participatory process of shared governance.
“The TAA is still very committed to having formal shared governance structures in which graduate employees discuss policies with administrators,” Christl said. “They prefer instead to create side committees … or continue to deflect to ASM.”