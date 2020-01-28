UW releases expanded graduate student workplace policies

“I don’t know how you can define overwork without defining reasonable work,” TAA co-president Sara Trongone said in December.

The GAPP update acknowledges that RA work “may vary greatly across disciplines and individuals” and “cannot be precisely measured in relation to a given period of time.” However, the two footnotes — that students had been hoping for — defines a full-time work appointment of 40 hours and “appropriate” work.

Karpus said in an email statement that including RA policy is "an important and positive change for our campus" that applies existing policy to all TAs, PAs and RAs while also making appropriate distinctions among their respective duties.

"It successfully formalizes practices that were already established at UW-Madison, and offers guidance and transparency for RAs and their supervisors," Karpus said. "I appreciate the dedication and collaboration of the work group, which included graduate students, staff, and faculty from across campus, in developing this document."

It also dropped from earlier drafts a requirement that students must meet with a direct supervisor before filing a formal work complaint.