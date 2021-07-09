UW Regents start presidential search again with larger, more diverse committee

The group who will find the next University of Wisconsin System president is much larger and more diverse than the previous search committee that led a failed search last year, in part, because of the committee's make-up.

UW Board of Regents President Ed Manydeeds appointed a 19-member committee on Friday that includes: five regents, including one who is a student; three chancellors, three professors, two provosts, three staff members, one university foundation officer and two former regents, including one student who now works for the System.

At least six of the committee members are people of color and all but two campuses, UW-River Falls and UW-Superior, have at least one individual representing their school.

“We commit to you right now that we are going to bring to you some fabulous candidates," said Karen Walsh, the regent vice president who is leading the search process.