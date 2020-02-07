UW Regents sign off on cost overruns for 2 UW-Madison building projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Everyone agrees that these are vital programs for our state," said Regent president Drew Petersen. "Where we’re concerned: timelines were slowed, costs were increased and assets, critical assets, were lost or delayed.”

Regent Bob Atwell said he supported the projects, but worried what implications they will have when the board asks for what he said will be a "very substantial" request for state money to fund more building projects.

"The problem with this situation is it feeds into a narrative that is very unhelpful to our universities, the people who work there and, most of all, the students we serve," he said. "When we say we need money, we need to have credibility."

Regent Becky Levzow, a Rio dairy farmer, said the project will play an important role in addressing the dairy industry's crisis. Milk prices are so low that Wisconsin sees two dairy farms close each day.

The new facility will include nine individually controlled specialty cheese ripening rooms. Commonly known as cheese caves, these rooms will support the growth of the state's specialty cheese industry, which consumers are willing to pay a higher price for in the marketplace.