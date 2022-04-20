UW Regents president won't seek reelection as board leader

Ed Manydeeds has decided against running for another term as president of the UW Board of Regents, creating an opening for the board's top spot that he supports being filled by board Vice President Karen Walsh.

Board presidents are elected to one-year terms but typically serve for two years, making Manydeeds' decision slightly unusual. The last time a president served just one year was in 2012.

Manydeeds said that juggling the job of leading the 18-member board with his work as a practicing attorney has been difficult. He started his own Eau Claire-based law firm last year with his nephew and he said that board responsibilities have taken away from his practice and family life. He said he will remain on the board until his term expires in 2026.

Manydeeds' tenure has included supervising the two highest-profile searches in the University of Wisconsin System. The board in January hired Jay Rothman as the System's next president and a search committee that he chairs is interviewing candidates to be the next UW-Madison chancellor, with finalists expected to be named this month.

"Am I doing justice to my practice and to the board?" he said in an interview. "I think I did but it was difficult. One year as president in this case feels like it equates to two with the time I’ve put in."

Manydeeds said no one pressured him about the decision and he informed the board about it on Wednesday. WisPolitics first reported on Manydeeds' decision.

Manydeeds endorsed Walsh, who joined the board in 2019 and has been vice president for the past year, to succeed him. He called her "more than capable" and "a step up from me." Both Manydeeds and Walsh were appointed Regents by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The election takes place at the board's June meeting on the UW-Milwaukee campus.

