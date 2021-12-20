UW Regents increase salary ranges for top leaders amid two major searches

At UW-Madison, the current salary range for chancellor falls between $493,240 and $739,860. UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank's base salary is $606,154, though she earned less last year because of pandemic-related pay cuts. Increasing the salary range by 22% puts the salary minimum at $600,126 and the maximum at $900,190.

For someone serving as System president, the current range falls between $489,334 and $734,000. Under the new range bumped 7%, the minimum will be $522,470 and the maximum $783,706.

"I’d hate to see us tie our hands for either one of those positions or indeed some of the other ones coming forward from this," said Regent Karen Walsh, who is chairing both the System president and UW-Madison chancellor search committees. "I fear it's going to affect applications for the Madison chancellorship and we shouldn’t be limiting ourselves in that way. Replacing Becky is a tough job and we shouldn’t hamstring ourselves before we even start."

Many Big Ten leaders also receive substantial bonuses or deferred compensation packages, an arrangement that rewards longevity by setting aside money that the administrator cannot withdraw until an agreed-upon date and if they are still on the job.