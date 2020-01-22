UW Regents eyeing tuition increase in next budget biennium, System president says

The UW System Board of Regents is eyeing a tuition increase in the next budget biennium, University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross told a legislative committee Wednesday.

Cross told the Senate Committee on Universities, Technical Colleges, Children and Families of the proposal while testifying against a different bill relating to UW System tuition.

The tuition freeze has been in place for in-state undergraduates at four-year campuses since 2013 and in 12 of the last 14 years at the two-year campuses. The state budget passed last summer requires tuition remain frozen through the 2020-21 school year.

"We’re exploring a process, and I probably won’t be here in August, but I believe this process will be embraced by the board where they will put forward a tuition increase a year ahead of the implementation," said Cross, who plans to retire when a new president is expected to begin sometime this summer. "In the coming biennial budget request, you will see the proposed tuition increase as a part of the revenue projections for the coming year."

The tuition increase, which Cross told lawmakers would be "roughly" inflationary, is far from a done deal.