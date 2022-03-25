UW Regents' confirmation struggles could affect UW-Madison chancellor search

A dozen of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees to the boards overseeing Wisconsin’s higher education systems remain unconfirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, a status unlikely to change this year now that the legislative session has ended.

That sets up a potential scenario where a Republican winning the governor's race this fall could appoint their own picks and quickly seize control of the boards instead of following the traditional approach of appointing new individuals as others' terms expire.

The up-in-the-air political dynamic could also play a role in the UW-Madison chancellor search, experts said.

Anyone considering a position in public university leadership understands that the job involves dealing with the ebbs and flows of state government, said Felicia Commodore, an Old Dominion University professor whose expertise is in higher education leadership and board governance. But the confirmation battle could signal challenges ahead between board members and the Legislature. It also communicates a lack of stability.

"If there seems to be a tug-of-war going on with the state Legislature, someone looking at the chancellorship may not be interested in getting involved," Commodore said. "The board being in flux could be challenging. They could select this chancellor and soon be gone. Candidates want to know what board they’re going to be working with because they serve at the pleasure of the board."

The structure of the UW Board of Regents was designed with an eye toward stability and avoiding political whiplash by having most of its 18 members serve seven years, with a couple of terms expiring each spring. But the state Senate hasn't confirmed any of the seven individuals Evers has appointed to the Regents since 2020.

"Serious candidates will definitely be paying attention to that," said Robert Kelchen, a professor of higher education at the University of Tennessee. "In an election year, they’re paying attention anyway, but the difference is it could shift much more quickly, in a matter of months instead of two to three years."

Kelchen said the situation likely wouldn't deter most candidates from considering the job, but may prompt them to seek more security, such as a multiyear contract with a large payout built into it in the event they are abruptly fired by the board.

Many other institutions offer those types of agreements. University of Wisconsin System chancellors, however, are among a number of at-will appointees spelled out in state law that the UW Board of Regents can fire at any time.

Applications for the UW-Madison chancellor job were due earlier this month. A committee searching for Chancellor Rebecca Blank's successor expects to interview semifinalists next month and the Regents plan to announce a hire in May.

System spokesperson Mark Pitsch declined to comment on whether having so many unconfirmed Regents hurts the board’s ability to recruit a UW-Madison chancellor.

Evers at a WisPolitics luncheon earlier this month criticized the Senate's refusal to confirm his picks.

"That's not a way to run a government, and it's anti-democracy at its worst," he said.

An aide for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not return a request for comment.

Technical colleges

A similar situation involving unconfirmed appointees is playing out with the 13-member Technical College System Board. Five of Evers’ picks are unconfirmed. Three of them are unable to even serve on the board because three individuals appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker refuse to vacate their seats despite their terms expiring last May.

The holdovers continuing to participate in meetings are Kelly Tourdot, a Waunakee resident who is vice president of Associated Builders and Contractors; Mary Williams, a former GOP state representative from northern Wisconsin; and Becky Levzow, a dairy farmer from Rio.

Each of them sent emails to Evers' office requesting reappointment last spring, according to records obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal. Levzow even asked an Evers staffer for the name of her successor after being informed that the governor had declined to reappoint her.

"We had excellent applicants who, in addition to you, deserve time on the board," the staffer wrote back on April 29.

A day after Evers' office sent out the decision, Technical College System spokesperson Conor Smyth emailed Williams to share his dissatisfaction.

“We are all disappointed with the decision of the Governor’s Appointments office not to retain outstanding, dedicated Board members," said Smyth, who has since retired.

Technical College System executive vice president Jim Zylstra said Friday that Smyth was speaking for himself and his opinion did not represent the System's.

A couple of weeks after learning they had been replaced, Tourdot, Williams and Levzow decided to continue serving.

“I would prefer to serve out my term since the governor did not reappoint me to another term," Tourdot said in an email to Technical College System President Morna Foy. "I will not be sending a letter to the governor office stepping aside."

Williams said earlier this year that "some people are making a bigger issue out of it than it needs to be" and she would step down once her successor is confirmed by the Senate. Tourdot and Levzow did not respond to requests for comment.

Natural resources

The refusal of public board members to vacate their seats after their term expires is also playing out on the board that oversees state environmental policies.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court recently heard arguments involving a Walker appointee who has refused to step aside from the Natural Resources Board. The board member, Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist, recently voted to reject regulations of PFAS compounds and dozens of other toxic substances in groundwater.

