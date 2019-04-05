The UW System Board of Regents approved a 23% increase in the salary range for the University of Wisconsin System president in a unanimous vote with no discussion at the board's Friday meeting.
UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch said UW System President Ray Cross has declined pay raises since being hired in 2014 and he will continue to do so.
The current minimum salary for someone serving in the position is $399,000 and the maximum is $598,500. Starting July 1, the minimum salary will be $489,334 and the maximum at $734,000.
UW System President Ray Cross earned $525,000 in the most recent fiscal year. He was the ninth highest-paid employee in the System, behind eight individuals in in the UW-Madison athletics department and a UW-Madison economics professor, according to System records.
The board considered increasing the salary range for the president position by 7% at its December meeting, but said more data was needed and the vote postponed.
Regents approved at that meeting raising salary ranges for other executive positions, such as chancellors and senior vice presidents, by as much as 27%.
Regents approved 3% annual raises over each of the next two years for all UW System employees, though the pay plan still requires approval from the Legislature's Joint Committee on Employment Relations.
UW System officials established the new salary ranges by comparing to peer institutions, including the University of California, State University of New York, the University of North Carolina System and the University of Texas System, among others.