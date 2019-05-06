A UW-Madison professor who won the prestigious Passano Fellow award, as well as a second major prize earlier, could be in line for a Nobel prize.
Robert Fettiplace, professor of neuroscience at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, won the 2019 Passano Fellow award for research into the mechanics of hearing.
He shared the award with fellow hearing researcher A. James Hudspeth of Rockefeller University, and both shared the 2018 Kavli Medal, also for their research work.
"Both awards are often precursors to Nobel prizes, as more than 20 Passano fellows have gone on to claim the Nobel," the university said in a news release on Monday.
Fettiplace won the Passano for showing how cochlear hair cells sense the tiny mechanical vibrations that sound produces in the inner ear.
The Passano Foundation awards American scientists and physicians for their "endeavors with clinical applications", the release said.
The award ceremony is in Baltimore Monday.