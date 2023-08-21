UW-Platteville and UW-Parkside will consider furloughing employees as a budget-cutting option, among others, for the upcoming year as school officials project they'll fall millions short of current operating levels.

Announced Monday in emails to staff, the universities could join UW-Oshkosh in furloughing its employees starting this fall, as the University of Wisconsin System sits a collective $33.4 million in debt as of June. While year-end financial documents show many of the System's schools outpaced initial expectations for revenue last year, for the majority of them, it wasn't enough to outpace increases in expenses.

Many of the System's universities have faced dire financial straits for years, as school officials regularly point to declining enrollment, the state's aging population and decisions by state legislators over the past decade to freeze tuition and reduce state support. UW-Platteville has especially struggled, as it's had the largest percentage of enrollment decline of all System main campuses and was in the midst of a fiscal recovery plan prior to Monday's announcement.

System President Jay Rothman, who has been raising the alarm about strained university finances for months, said in a statement that UW-Platteville and UW-Parkside's announcements were "disappointing and unfortunate" but did not come as a surprise. Of the 13 universities, only two, UW-Madison and UW-La Crosse, ended the fiscal year with a positive balance; the other 11 had a combined shortfall of $68.8 million.

"Our universities are facing demographic, political and economic realities that require hard, though necessary decisions. These actions we are forced to take represent missed opportunities for our students and families but are necessary given our circumstances," Rothman said in a statement. "We are in a war for talent, and we would rather be investing in recruiting, retaining and graduating students to improve lives and communities and to meet current and future workforce needs."

Each of the universities outlined options for immediate and future actions to reduce expenses in addition to campus-wide furloughs. At UW-Parkside, a $4 million projected deficit could be solved through reducing spending by 10% and only filling jobs deemed as "critical;" at UW-Platteville, staff could be reduced through layoffs and retirement incentives.

Going forward, UW-Parkside Interim Chancellor Scott Menke said the university might also consider consolidating or structuring departments or eliminating academic programs with low enrollment.

UW-Parkside ended the last fiscal year being $9.4 million in the red, largely caused by it falling short of revenue projections by $2.3 million while expenses increased by $6.3 million. UW-Platteville pulled in nearly $5 million more in revenue than it first budgeted for, but with actual expenses outpacing that projection by nearly $11 million, extra funds couldn't close the gap.

UW-Parkside's balance sheet is expected to skew even further in the upcoming year. Under its draft operating budget, which the Regents will consider for approval Tuesday, UW-Parkside is expecting to see its revenue drop by $140,606 while its expenses skyrocket by $8.7 million from inflation and increased athletic travel.

UW-Platteville's draft operating budget, published prior to its cost-cutting announcement, initially expected to cut its ongoing structural deficit by $900,000 to $9.7 million. UW-Platteville also planned to pull $3 million from its tuition reserves as projected expenses are expected to outpace revenue by $8.6 million.

In the announcement, UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich commended staff for the work they'd already done to reduce the university's debt load, but added there was more that needed to be done.

"Although I am encouraged by preliminary enrollment figures for this fall, it is clear more immediate measures are needed to align our budget with our enrollment and costs," she wrote.

The announcements also come two weeks after the System implemented an interim furlough policy, which grants System leadership the ability to implement furloughs for the 2023-24 school year, without prior review from the UW Board of Regents.

This story is developing and will be updated.