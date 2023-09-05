UW-Oshkosh will require a cohort of its Executive Master in Business Administration students to pay thousands in previously uncharged tuition by the end of the month, or risk financial penalties, including having their wages and retirement accounts garnished and liens placed on their homes.

In a formal response to one of the students dated Aug. 29, Robert Roberts, UW-Oshkosh interim vice chancellor of finance and administration, denied a petition led by five of the cohort’s seven students asking the university to forgive their tuition balances after they were sent new bills in June, five months after graduating from the program.

A coding error erroneously charged the MBA cohort regular graduate tuition, not the program’s special tuition worth nearly $8,000 more per semester because of the condensed timeline and other program features.

The students were dismayed at the additional fees, though, as at least one of them had received written confirmation their bills had been paid in full in January and thought the fact they’d been allowed to graduate and receive a diploma was additional confirmation that their bills were paid in full.

As a result, the cohort had petitioned the university officials to forgive the surprise bills and not to send the unpaid bills to credit reporting agencies out of concern about the effect on their credit scores.

But the denial letter from Roberts contests those assumptions, saying the university is obligated to collect remaining payments regardless of graduation status.

“Contrary to the assertion in your letter, neither graduation, nor receipt of a diploma, excepts you from paying outstanding tuition and fees owed to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. In fact, billings and collections often occur after students graduate and receive a diploma,” Roberts wrote in the letter. “Moreover, when you signed your Student Financial Agreement, you agreed to pay in full all segregated fees, tuition and any other assessed charges for the services University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh provided to you.”

The response aligns with what UW-Oshkosh and University of Wisconsin System officials’ statements last week that System universities are obligated to collect all tuition costs to keep programs affordable.

Because the cohort are no longer considered students, each of them will need to find nearly $7,000 in their savings or take out personal loans to pay UW-Oshkosh, since they no longer qualify for federal student aid.

Should the bills go unpaid, Roberts’ letter stated UW-Oshkosh would work with the state Department of Revenue to collect balances, with an additional 15% fee. Collections could garnish the graduates’ or their spouses’ wages or bank accounts or file a delinquent tax warrant with the graduate’s county of residence, effectively putting a lien on their homes.