After being told that they had paid in full, recent graduates of the UW-Oshkosh Executive Master's in Business Administration received surprise bills nearing $8,000 after the university claims it undercharged them as the result of billing mistakes.

Nearly five months after a seven MBA students graduated from their 16-month program, UW-Oshkosh mailed each of them bills for $7,903.78. The June 1 letters said an audit done on the business school's finances revealed a coding error that charged each student the cost of regular graduate program tuition instead of the higher pricing that comes with the executive MBA program, UW-Oshkosh Chief of Staff Alex Hummel said.

The bill upset graduate Stuart Kuzik, 40, who had UW-Oshkosh staff confirm over emails that not only was he paid in full, but he was owed a refund of $3,715. Being allowed to graduate last January and receiving a diploma were additional confirmations for Kuzik, as his graduation application indicated that the program had to be paid in full before he would receive his diploma, he said.

And while students were aware of the full cost of the program — $59,500 for most students at the price of $11,700 a semester plus a $1,000 down payment — Kuzik, who had student loans cover his tuition, said he trusted UW-Oshkosh would process the payments correctly.

"They gave me, essentially, three confirmations that I paid the program off in full. I had no reason to question them or doubt in any way," Kuzik, who now lives in Washington state, said. "So getting an almost $8,000 bill, almost half a year after I graduated, I'm going, 'Whoa, what's going on?'"

The graduates no longer qualify for additional financial aid assistance to finish paying their bills, since they're not longer students. The remaining funds will need to come out of their own accounts, or they'll need to take out personal loans.

Five of the graduates are asking UW-Oshkosh to forgive their remaining balances in full, saying they feel blindsided by getting a bill months after graduation. They've also asked the university not to send unpaid bills to credit reporting agencies out of concern about the effect on their credit scores.

The graduates now have until Sept. 30 to pay their bills after being given two rounds of extensions from the original due date of July 10. The timeline for payment is based on System policies, Hummel said.

The coding error was discovered in May and was raised by a employee in the administration's finance department, Hummel said. An internal review showed a problem only with that cohort's billing, Hummel added.

The review preceded UW-Oshkosh's announcement that it would lay off about 200 staff and furlough hundreds of others during the 2023-24 school year, as school officials expect to fall $15.1 million short of what's needed to maintain current spending. It's also planning to reconsider any programs deemed as self-sustaining but are a drain on university finances.

Adding to the graduates' frustration is what they feel is a lackluster response from UW-Oshkosh administration. They've yet to hear from UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt, and when they reached out to System President Jay Rothman's office for help on July 18, they were told someone from Leavitt's office would contact them.

Hummel said UW-Oshkosh's administration reached out to the five students who raised concerns Monday and planned to provide them with a formal response later in the week. Both Hummel and System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said the university had a duty to collect unpaid tuition and through it, preserve program affordability.

"Here in the UW System, our obligation is to do everything we can to make sure that we're collecting the costs for a program," Hummel said. "And when it comes to tuition, that's a really important revenue source to help us pay for what we deliver."

Deep discrepancies

One graduate, who asked to not be named over retaliation concerns, saved their billing statement in early January.

It's key to revealing UW-Oshkosh's original billing mistakes. A Wisconsin State Journal review of the students' billing statements showed UW-Oshkosh billed them a total of $4,796.22 for the January 2023 semester instead of $11,700 or $12,700.

The program's tuition, which typically cost $9,109 at full price, was only billed at $3,356.22 for January 2023; additional "MBA enhancement" fees were listed at 1,440 instead of the full $2,421.50 charged for earlier semesters.

Tuition for a part-time graduate student during the 2022-23 school year cost $3,102. The price tag for degree programs increases with segregated fees, which cover costs campus organizations, sports programming and the Reeve Union, based on how many credits a student is enrolled in.

The executive MBA program, which consists of 16 months of all-day Saturday classes, costs more than a traditional graduate program because of its condensed timeline.

When the same graduate revisited their billing statement in August, it was updated to include the full charges.

That coding error left each graduate with a remaining balance of about $6,903, as UW-Oshkosh gave each one a $1,000 credit because of the error, graduate Chris Zimmerman said.

The billing statements graduates shared with the State Journal made it more difficult for graduates to know where they stood on their payments. On some statements, refunds showed up as line items that could be confused with additional money owed; other statements don't reflect the exact dollar amount in payments graduates say they made.

Life on hold

The billing problems have left graduates frustrated and clamping down on their budgets.

Zimmerman, 47, who just purchased a home, is having to hold off on doing home repairs. The house itself is less than 15 years old, so the fixes aren't imperative, but have been put on hold.

The impact is more emotional for Zimmerman. He'd been trying to get into the program for a few years only for it get canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sacrificing his Saturdays and spending time away from his children, now 10 and 12, Zimmerman was immensely proud when all of the people who supported him came to his graduation ceremony.

"In my mind, I try to keep it simple. You know, you've applied for graduation, you graduated, then you get a letter five months later, and you're expected to pay it so quickly," Zimmerman said. "Those pieces, they just don't make sense to me. The main thing is, just how do you rationalize this behavior for a business?"

Kuzik was crunching the math on what an additional $8,000 would do to his family, considering he can no longer tap into federal loan assistance like he did for previous semesters. The bill is approximately what Kuzik and his wife spend each year in groceries to feed themselves and their two young sons, and now it'll likely pile on to the outflow of student loan payments already flowing out of his bank account, he said.

"You have that $8,000 cloud over your head," Kuzik said. "Eight thousand to each of these individuals is going to be pretty impactful. The $8,000 to the university, not as impactful. And I think that's the part that kind of burns the most."