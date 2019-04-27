UW-Oshkosh held a public meeting Friday to respond to racist images that officials say may have involved students on campus.
An image posted Thursday on Twitter showed several people at a party at an off-campus house in front of a banner with a hand-drawn swastika. Another depicted a dry-erase message board with the words “No… Liberals, Jews, Muslims, Queers, or Hmongs.”
“To anyone who brings hate into the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh community, I invite you to leave,” Chancellor Andrew Leavitt wrote in a campuswide email that was also posted to the university’s social media pages Friday.
Leavitt said school officials began investigating Thursday night after university “allies” notified them of the images, which he said appear to involve UW-Oshkosh students.
“We take it seriously,” he wrote. “I am angry, and I am sorry for the pain these images cause. They are examples of hate and bias that defy everything we stand for as a university and inclusive community. We do not and will not tolerate it.
To anyone who brings hate into the @uwoshkosh community, I invite you to leave. We are aware of social media images that emerged overnight depicting racist messages and hateful symbols involving our students. We are investigating and take this seriously. https://t.co/IMXDbGByZ1— UWOshkosh Chancellor (@uwochancellor) April 26, 2019
“The world will hear and see our voices and our values in action,” Leavitt wrote.
Leavitt said the dean of students and university police spoke Friday with two students who live at the house.
He said students have a constitutional right to say what they want but investigators are looking into whether they disrupted the university, threatened or harassed anyone. Sanctions can include expulsion.
The Oshkosh Northwestern reported that the community forum Friday afternoon on campus in response to the incident “packed the ballrooms.”
Leavitt said several hundred students attended.