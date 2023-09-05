The majority of UW-Oshkosh employees will need to take two weeks or less of unpaid furloughs as the university seeks to close an estimated $15.1 million budget gap for the 2023-24 school year.

Under a furlough plan released last Friday, employees who make a gross salary of between $33,000 and $79,999 will need to take between four and eight furlough days between Sept. 10 and June 2024, a salary reduction of between 2.1% and 4.2%.

Those who make less than $33,000 annually will be exempt from furloughs, as are other employees such as student employees and graduate assistants, those who work in the UW-Oshkosh police department or the heating plant or anyone who opts into the early retirement program.

Those who make $80,000 or more can expect to take between two and four weeks unpaid, with those with salaries of $150,000 or higher needing to take 19 days with a salary reduction of 10%.

All furloughs will be spread out throughout the year and cannot exceed more than one day in a two-week period, guidance from UW-Oshkosh stated. The university will implement "payroll smoothing" to spread the reduction out, rather than cut an employee's pay during the specific week they took a furlough day.

The furloughs are one aspect of UW-Oshkosh's plan to eliminate its budgetary shortfall, as it projects the worst structural deficit in the University of Wisconsin System. Eleven of the System's universities are projected to have a combined $58 million structural deficit by the end of fiscal year 2024, either with their main campuses or their branch campuses.

UW-Oshkosh announced its plan to furlough employees and eliminate 200 non-academic staff positions in early August, through lay-offs, contract non-renewals or voluntary retirements, or about 14% of the university's workforce.

The plan also puts non-academic programs that are a drain on university finances under the microscope. That includes programs such as the UW-Oshkosh child care center, which the Oshkosh Community YMCA took over in July.

UW-Oshkosh has been in financial trouble for years. In 2022, it ended its fiscal year $5.3 million in the red; in 2018, a projected $9.5 million gap prompted a cost-cutting plan that increased faculty workloads.

Both UW-Platteville and UW-Parkside are considering furloughs as a part of their fiscal recovery plans as they seek to close $9 million and $4 million projected deficits, respectively.

Many of the System’s universities have faced dire financial straits, with school officials regularly point to declining enrollment, the state’s aging population and decisions by state legislators over the past decade to freeze tuition and reduce state support.

While year-end financial documents show many of the System’s schools outpaced initial expectations for revenue last year, for the majority of them, it wasn’t enough to counteract increases in expenses, leaving the System $33.4 million in debt as of June.