UW Odyssey to help veterans transition into college with 'Beyond Wars' program

In some ways, the worlds of military service and higher education are diametrically opposed.

As part of the armed forces, military members learn to live in a heavily structured environment where brief, clear communication is preferred. But in higher education, it can be the opposite, as universities are less organized entities that value deep, analytical thinking.

It can make the transition from one to another upon return to civilian life feel overwhelming. The UW Odyssey Project is hoping to bridge that gap starting next fall.

The Odyssey Project will start a new initiative specifically for veterans, named Odyssey Beyond Wars. It joins the project’s umbrella of offerings, which includes the original Odyssey Project, which serves people with financial or other barriers to a college education; Odyssey Junior, for children of students; and Odyssey Beyond Bars, a program offering classes to those incarcerated in Wisconsin.

The Odyssey Project, run by UW-Madison, was partially modeled after the New York-based, federally funded Clemente Course in the Humanities, which holds that access to the liberal arts helps lift people out of poverty.

Led by director Erin Celello, a literary instructor who previously developed specialized English and math classes for veteran students at UW-Whitewater, the course will help veterans relate to readings such as Sophocles’ “Ajax,” a Greek tragedy about a war hero, by examining it through their own military service.

“One of the goals was to help them contextualize their lived experience,” Celello said. “It’s this realization that as far back as ancient Greece, these things were happening to people who tried to reintegrate after war.”

Odyssey Project co-founder Emily Auerbach said with Celello’s experience, now was the right time to add Odyssey Beyond Wars into the family of programs.

“As they discuss literature about war, write about their own experiences, and share their stories in a printed newsletter, they will process their experiences, form bonds with other veterans, earn six UW-Madison credits in English, and gain new hope for their future,” Auerbach said.

The program is open to all veterans, regardless of when they served or their discharge status, Celello said. Those with financial barriers will be highly considered, she added.

Odyssey Beyond Wars will initially start as a smaller program than the others, said Celello, who wants to create a tight-knit community and let it organically grow from there. The original Odyssey Project program enrolls approximately 30 students per year.

Ways to fit in

The smaller groups will be integral to developing community — something veterans often lack when going to college.

Student veterans describe feelings of isolation on campus, said Joe Rasmussen, director of University Veteran Services. Part of it is age — undergraduate students who are veterans are six years older than their nonveteran peers.

“It’s that really important transitional time in someone’s life ... so there’s an age and experience gap that makes veterans feel like they’re significantly different from the students that they’re in class with,” Rasmussen said.

That’s on top of the military doing little to nothing to transition veterans out of active duty, said Ryan Lonergan, an employment transition manager for the nonprofit Operation: Job Ready Veterans. Instead of giving mentorship that will help veterans return to civilian life, any assistance is reduced to checking boxes, Lonergan said.

And when the military teaches that what you learn during training and active duty will be enough to secure a job outside of it, Lonergan said he finds people convinced they don’t need to learn new skills. That includes pursuing higher education, he said.

“They don’t realize it’s OK to go to college and learn something new,” Lonergan said.

Rasmussen hopes to bring together some of the Odyssey Beyond Wars students into some of his department’s activities and show them that they can interact with UW-Madison in ways that don’t require a bachelor’s degree. Rather, they can work with programs such as the MIA Recovery and Identification Project, which partners with the Department of Defense to identify remains of soldiers missing in action.

It’s about showing veterans where their strengths lie, Rasmussen said.

“I think the idea of strengths and the mission of Odyssey in general, and the direction you can go and the doors you could possibly open, are just extremely exciting,” he said.

Validation offered

Dominique Christian said her Odyssey Project experience allowed her to be open and honest about what she had been through.

UW Odyssey Project turns 20: Grads recount how it's changed their lives "What Odyssey has shown me was that I was so much more, and I was deserving of so much more."

Christian was stationed in Wisconsin for four years after her mother signed her into the service at the age of 17. When Christian got out, she found herself alone, with no family in the area to fall back on and her military connections severed. She enrolled in Odyssey Project a year later after experiencing homelessness.

Odyssey Beyond Wars will do the same for veterans, Christian, an Army veteran, said. It’s meaningful to share your experiences alongside others who have had similar ones. It turns into a sense of camaraderie, rather than feeling like they are the only people to have struggled to find a good paying job or housing.

“It validates the experiences that they have had,” Christian said. “The humanities is going to open up a door for them to recognize that what they went through, the fact that they have served their country, is very powerful, regardless of their disconnection from the service once they exited the military.”