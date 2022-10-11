UW Odyssey Project turns 20: Grads recount how it's changed their lives

For two decades, the UW Odyssey Project's curriculum has been teaching literature and the humanities. But teaching students to value themselves and their dreams has been equally important.

UW Odyssey Project is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, as nearly 600 students have graduated from the program since 2003.

The Odyssey Project was partially modeled after the Clemente Course in the Humanities, a concept that said access to the liberal arts helps lift people out of poverty. But rather than having participants receive credits at an out-of-state university through the Clemente Course, the Odyssey Project was created as a division of UW-Madison.

Around 30 people are accepted into the Odyssey Project each year and are registered as a special class of part-time UW-Madison students.

The Odyssey Project includes a six-credit course in the humanities, split over two semesters, for people who are low-income or facing other barriers to education. Approximately 95% of students are people of color.

Taught on Wednesday nights on Madison's South Side, the program provides child care (dubbed Odyssey Junior), and students are fed a full meal before the start of class.

Odyssey is a gateway into other post-secondary school institutions, as many students have gone on to earn their associate's or bachelor's degrees. Co-founded by director Emily Auerbach, the program has grown to include Onward Odyssey, which supports alumni, and Odyssey Beyond Bars, which allows people who are incarcerated to earn UW-Madison credits.

The Odyssey Project is about meeting students where they are in life and helping remove hurdles they face, Auerbach said.

"It's different for every student. Some students come in and they've never taken any college, they have a GED. Maybe they didn't even do well in school, and they don't know who they want to be," she said. "One of our jobs in Odyssey is to help students wherever they come into the class at to figure out what's the dream, what got in the way, what obstacles are still there, and what do we do about those?"

Here is how the Odyssey Project changes lives, according to current and former participants.

Keena Atkinson

Keena Atkinson, 34, had recently become a single mother when she enrolled in the Odyssey Project in 2009. At the time, Atkinson and her son were homeless, sleeping on the floor of friend Derek Washington's barbershop.

It was Washington who encouraged her to apply for the Odyssey Project; since then, she's gone on to earn her cosmetology license, an associate's degree from Madison College and a bachelor's degree in psychology from UW-Madison.

What was life like before Odyssey?

Before I started that program, I had just become a single mother. A year before enrolling, my son's father went to prison, and I didn't even know it until two weeks later. He was an absent parent and in the streets. So, I became a single mother when he went to prison for 10 years and then I ended up being homeless as a result.

What did you learn about yourself?

We learned about art history, and we learned about philosophy and things like writing. We did a lot of writing, and so like with the writing, you have to be more reflective, right. And then not only do you get to be reflective and you get to share your writing with other people, (but) saying some of those things out loud, it's different than when you're just reading it and keeping it to yourself ... . I got to learn that I wasn't so alone in the world.

What impact did Odyssey have on your life?

Being in the Odyssey Project had a tremendous impact on my life because it doesn't end, you don't just graduate and then boom, you're just done. I remain connected. The Odyssey Project has been supportive of me ever since I was in the program, and that was over 10 years ago. They was the ones who gave me the chance. They gave me a chance to be more than who I thought I was.

Hezouwe Walada

In his native country of Togo in west Africa, Hezouwe Walada, 30, grew up watching his family members die of malaria. He emigrated to the U.S. with the dream of becoming a doctor so he could someday return home to help improve access to health care in his village. But med school dreams stalled. Enrolled in the Odyssey Project in 2019 and later in Badger Ready, a separate UW program that helps degree-seeking adults overcome barriers, Walada is now a senior majoring in biochemistry at UW-Madison.

What was life like before Odyssey?

My initial thought when I came to the United States was to go to med school, but it didn't happen. So, when it did not happen, I put on my dream on hold and I thought it was never gonna happen. It was hard — prior to Odyssey Project, it was really hard. I almost gave up on my dream.

What did you learn about yourself?

One of the powerful things that I learned from Odyssey, beyond the academics, Odyssey helps students to be on track holistically. They take care of you. Emily (Auerbach) specially called people (to remind) you to do your homework, do you have any questions. And those are things that made me successful in Odyssey.

What impact did Odyssey have on your life?

They revived my dream. My dream was dying. I thought that I didn't have any chance to become a physician, but because of Odyssey, I can say loud I'm almost a foot away from to become a doctor ... it's like the start of a new life for me.

Andrea White

Andrea White, 29, is enrolled in the Odyssey Project and expects to graduate next spring. She has her CNA license and billing and coding license, but said she knows she has more to offer.

What was life like before Odyssey?

Life felt kind of routine. I just felt like I needed to grow and do more, but I just kind of didn't know where to start. I had started college like back when I had my first daughter when I was 18. And of course, due to like financial reasons and things like that, I had to drop out. And school's just been on my mind really heavy lately.

What have you learned about yourself?

The most impactful thing is just being able to find my voice. I've always been pretty reserved, pretty quiet, pretty shy, and being in a classroom with 30 people that I just met can be a little intimidating for me. But Emily (Auerbach), since the first day, she's always encouraged me to, like, speak out, use my voice, step out of my comfort zone of being shy.

What impact do you hope Odyssey will have on your life?

My main goal is mostly just being a role model for my two daughters. I want them to know that education is attainable, there are resources out there that would help you be the person that you want to be and to always go for what you want to go for.

Dominique Christian

Dominique Christian, 37, and her three children were in poverty when she enrolled in the Odyssey Project in 2008. Since then, she's gone on to earn an associate's degree from Madison College, a bachelor's in social work from UW-Whitewater and a master's degree from UW-Madison.

Christian works as a program manager for The Road Home in Dane County for families experiencing chronic homelessness and is a peer specialist helping others through mental health or substance abuse issues.

What was life like before Odyssey?

Prior to get into Odyssey, I didn't have the tools that I needed. I didn't have access to certain community supports in order to take the next step to move forward.

What did you learn about yourself?

I learned how other people's walk, how they view the world, what their life experiences were, and I was able to empathize with other people's life experiences, and that's what allowed me to continue to push forward in the path that I took with just social work, or social change as a social change worker. And then from that, I was able to develop a sense of confidence, and how I advocate for myself because I saw other people doing it.

What impact did Odyssey have on your life?

It changed the way that I thought about just life in general. For so long, I think that I lived up to systemic expectations of me being a black woman raising children in a single head of household. And what I mean by that is, at some point in my life, I was accepting the status quo. So whatever society said I was worthy of, I just settled with that. And what Odyssey has shown me was that I was so much more, and I was deserving of so much more.