UW-Milwaukee’s Washington County campus shouldn’t merge with the nearby technical college in West Bend, but the university can make some changes to make the satellite campus viable, a university-based task force recommended last week.

Among the recommendations are moving UW-Milwaukee and its branch campuses in West Bend and Waukesha closer to a “one university, multiple locations” structure, an approach UW-Green Bay implemented with its three branch campuses.

The task force recommended a phased plan that would allow students who enroll at either Washington County or Waukesha County to directly qualify as UW-Milwaukee bachelor’s degree-seekers or receive extra support to transition into a program; establish a common course catalog across all campuses; and eliminate the College of General Studies at the Washington and Waukesha campuses, with faculty being reassigned to the corresponding UW-Milwaukee department.

The task force also recommended areas where resources could be shared with Moraine Park Technical College for degrees in engineering or liberal arts.

“Because a full merger seems untenable at the moment, and unwise if attempted too hastily, and because the status quo also seems to us unsustainable, we see only one way forward: full integration of UWM at Washington County with the rest of UWM,” the task force wrote. “We recommend moving in a phased way over the next several years to fully incorporate students, faculty, staff and curriculum into UWM.”

The task force’s recommendations come five months after the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted to create a community college concept by merging the Washington County campus with Moraine Park Technical College. The move came at the recommendation of Washington County’s own higher education task force, which restarted last October to address the woes of UW-Milwaukee at Washington County, which continues to hemorrhage students.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, who commissioned the county’s task force last fall, said he was pleased with the resource-sharing solutions UW-Milwaukee’s task force proposed.

“Whether you call it sharing resources, merging resources or transitioning resources, at the end of the day MPTC and UWM working together is better for students, businesses and our community, which is what we were shooting for from the beginning,” Schoemann said. “Both the (Washington County) Task Force and the UWM Work Group have gotten things pointed in the right direction to work out a solution.”

Enrollment declines

UW-Milwaukee at Washington County has lost nearly 70% of its enrollment since 2010, when it had 1,117 students; in fall 2022, the headcount was 332. UW-Milwaukee’s Waukesha campus has seen a similar drop, with 65% of the 2,261 students it had in fall 2014 gone by fall 2022, when 790 students enrolled.

The majority of the System’s two-year branch campuses have seen declining enrollment in the past decade. Enrollment at some, such as UW-Eau Claire at Barron County and all of UW-Green Bay’s branches, has stabilized or rebounded in recent years.

The community college concept Washington County proposed still faces an uphill battle. With few details hashed out as to how it would work, neither UW System nor Wisconsin Technical College System leadership seem to want it, and Gov. Tony Evers used his line-item veto power to eliminate $3.35 million earmarked in the state budget to implement it.

The UW-Milwaukee task force also expressed reservations about merging the two West Bend campuses and said UW-Milwaukee’s practice of putting branch campus students on associate degree tracks, rather than in bachelor’s degree programs, discourages students. Less than a fifth of UW-Milwaukee at Washington County students graduate with an associate degree, with 40% transferring to a four-year university to complete a bachelor’s degree.

“The majority have no intention of ever completing an associate degree,” the task force wrote. “This structural emphasis on the associate degree confuses and dismays students seeking bachelor’s degrees and has made UWM’s branch campuses less competitive than they could be.”

