UW medical students celebrate virtual Match Day before starting residency in COVID-19 era

Anderson-Carter laid out the folders from her interview trips on the pool table. Each one represented a potential home for the next four years of her life.

Ohio State University. Boston University. University of Minnesota. Indiana University. Duke. The University of Chicago.

She and everyone gathered in the basement hoped that she matched with UW-Madison. But Freddie, who works maintenance for the Madison School District, had already begun strategizing the best use of his vacation days to visit his daughter wherever she landed.

Anderson-Carter also worried what the health care system would look like this summer when her residency begins. Would there be more protective gear for those serving on the front lines of the new coronavirus crisis? Would COVID-19 be under control in the warmer weather and then ramp up again in the fall?

“I’m used to planning my life three steps ahead,” she said.

The email arrives

Among the pandemic disruptions are Anderson-Carter’s clinicals. She already has enough credits to graduate, so the suspension of these classes won’t delay her degree. She decided to volunteer some of her newfound free time to watch physicians’ children so they could go in to work.