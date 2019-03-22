Three UW-Madison mathematics professors have been named recipients of the prestigious Simons Fellowship for their research in math and physical science.
Gheorghe Craciun, Autumn Kent and Andreas Seeger join 45 other scientists this year in receiving Simons Fellowships, founded 25 years ago by Jim and Marilyn Simons to support basic scientific research.
The fellowship will provide funding for up to a full year of academic leave, so those receiving the fellowship can focus solely on their research.
Craciun is a professor of mathematics and biomolecular chemistry, Kent is an associate professor of mathematics and Seeger is a professor of mathematics, according to a news release from the university.
Craciun's work looks at the properties of the biochemical networks in cells, including those that regulate gene expression, send signals and manage metabolism, Kent studies families of geometric objects through hyperbolic geometry, topology and group theory, and Seeger works in harmonic analysis, including wave propagation, singular and oscillatory integrals, Fourier and spectral multipliers and function spaces, the release said.