UW-Madison's west side could be dramatically reshaped under a new real estate strategy that would infuse high-density housing, hotels or retail into an area that, right now, is heavy with surface parking lots.
In a model mirroring that of UW-Madison nonprofit arm University Research Park, future development of the part of campus west of Willow Creek could feature public-private partnerships to support research enterprises and generate revenue to supplement limited state funding.
The overarching goal, though, is to breathe life into a part of campus that is relatively sleepy outside of daytime hours, said Paul Seitz, UW-Madison strategic initiatives director for finance and administration.
"People associate UW-Madison with being at the (Memorial) Union, or being at basketball, or being at the residence halls, or being at Nicholas Recreation Center," Seitz said. "They would then contrast that with, 'When I'm in the west district, I'm there because I am a researcher at the hospital or I work in the Veterans Administration Hospital or my loved one is in care at one of those places.' There really is no sense of place and no sense of being."
People are also reading…
A reimagining of UW-Madison's west campus comes with significant challenges. That area of campus is fairly landlocked — three hospitals' combined footprint takes up one-third of the 127-acre district and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's laboratory eats another sizeable chunk. To the north, it's marshland adjacent to Lake Mendota and Picnic Point; to the west, it's single-family homes.
An early rendering of possible changes at the site shows more than a dozen new buildings and structures standing about the same height with undefined uses.
Under proposals presented at an open house Wednesday, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation would lose some of its parking space with housing built alongside it; mostly new lab space would be nestled in along the curve of Marsh Drive, where the McClimon track and soccer complex currently sits. Lot 60, the university's largest surface parking lot with stalls for hundreds of vehicles, the Walnut Street greenhouses and the shuttered Biotron Laboratory also could hold housing, hotels or lab space.
Possible uses include market-rate housing intended for people who work on campus or at the nearby hospitals, research space for private companies seeking partnerships with faculty or dining and recreation amenities.
Student housing is not a part of the plan, Seitz said.
What those buildings ultimately become depends on feedback received in open house events this week and other public events later this year. Two open houses were held Wednesday in the Health Sciences Learning Center atrium and a third is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Gordon Dining and Event Center.
UW-Madison plans to present a final version to the UW Board of Regents in July. Following Regent approval, it would then be implemented over 10 to 30 years, Seitz said.
International architecture firm Perkins and Will is partnering with UW-Madison and University Research Park to craft the plans. Perkins and Will has designed buildings for universities, including University of Minnesota, Texas A&M and University of California.
Untapped potential
As UW-Madison looks at its research university competitors, leaders here see some other universities doing innovative things with their campus footprints, Seitz said.
At Perdue University, a 400-acre Discovery District offers research and development labs and housing for workers and families. Georgia Tech's "Tech Square" neighborhood is home to startups and innovation centers.
"They're doing some work that's creating not only sticking places, but innovation opportunities where the public and private sector can really comingle, which is exciting," Aaron Olver, University Research Park managing director, said.
UW-Madison already has an asset in University Research Park, but it's at least three miles away on Madison's West Side. That doesn't bode well for companies that want to partner with researchers who work in hospital settings or at the nursing or pharmacy schools, Seitz said.
"We regularly have industry partners coming to the campus ... saying how we'd like to locate a team of our researchers or our scientists or our development engineers near or adjacent to a major research institution," he said. "(University Research Park) is not ideal; that's not what industry partners are looking for."
The west campus also could help solve some of the greater Madison area's challenges.
Market-rate housing, defined as housing with prices based on area market values, is a large need, Seitz said. Madison and Dane County haven’t kept pace with developing new housing to meet their growing population needs. Over the last 15 years, Dane County has added 57,000 households, but only grown by 46,000 housing units.
Child care is also on the list of possible priorities. The child care industry in Wisconsin is in crisis, with a third of centers in danger of closing as average employee wages put workers below the federal poverty line. Already, more than half of child care centers have waitlists.
"You think about both the post-pandemic challenges around child care, and in particular with the kinds of folks who are working in the west district. It's not all a traditional 8 to 5 workday — a lot of evenings, overnights weekends," Seitz said. "People are struggling with child care in general, and in particular, in these jobs that are not your traditional 40 hours a week, five days a week kind of job."
A faster way to build
While the UW Board of Regents lacks borrowing authority and needs approval of the state Legislature to construct buildings, public-private partnerships can circumvent that process.
University Research Park is on state land but doesn't run to lawmakers every time it wants to construct a building. Rather, the nonprofit signs decades-long leases with private companies, allowing them to develop for the long-term as the state still retains rights to the land. Buildings are financed with mortgages rather than state borrowing.
University Square, which houses Lucky Apartments, UW-Madison Student Services and retail between University Avenue and Johnson Street, is one such partnership. Nearly all of the other buildings on University of Wisconsin System campuses have been financed with borrowing with the state.
The state authorizes new construction projects as part of its biennial budget process that ends in the summer of odd-numbered years. University of Wisconsin System schools sometimes wait one or more budget cycles to authorize new construction.
"University Research Park and the university could put parcels onto a ground lease and ground lease it to the private sector who could privately finance a building," Olver said. "That could be residential, that could be lab, office, that could be hotels, commercial space. Sky's the limit."
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.