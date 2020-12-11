UW-Madison's spring semester plan: Twice-weekly testing and a mobile app to enter buildings

UW-Madison's students will be more closely monitored next semester.

A mobile app called "Safer Badgers" will be students' and employees' "key to campus," representing a "a significant change from the fall semester," Chancellor Rebecca Blank wrote in a Friday email.

All students living in the Madison area, including those who live off-campus and have only online classes, will be denied entry to campus buildings unless they are up to date on a twice-weekly COVID-19 test requirement.

Graduate students and employees must test regularly, though how often it's required will depend on their job and how often they are on campus.

Members of the campus community will use the app to schedule their tests, track their results and provide proof of their "Badger Badge," a virtual access pass to gain entry into buildings where in-person classes and other face-to-face events take place.

Trained employees will stand guard outside buildings, checking those who enter for their Badger Badge. The screen won't show individuals' health information, but rather inform the staff member whether someone is up to date on their COVID-19 tests.