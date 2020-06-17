UW-Madison's plan to reopen campus in fall: masks, free testing, smaller classes

Come on back to campus this fall, UW-Madison told its 45,000 students Wednesday.
Just make sure to wear a mask indoors, stay six feet apart as much as possible and follow other social distancing protocols that university officials hope will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank released the university's most detailed look so far on how it will reopen amid a pandemic. The "Smart Restart" plan rewrites college norms and encourages young adults to limit social interactions.
No guests allowed in residence halls. No lecture halls sitting shoulder to shoulder alongside other students. Blank's plan requires everyone to wear face masks indoors, limits in-person dining options and closes some common spaces in dorms.
All classes with more than 100 students and many with 50 or more will only be offered online. Smaller classes can be offered face-to-face in classrooms large enough to accommodate social distancing. Because there are limited facilities with large spaces, some classes will be scheduled in the evenings or on Saturdays.
No student will be required to attend classes on campus. Those that do are expected to supply their own masks, though back-ups will be available if needed. The university will provide supplies for students to clean desks and seats, and each classroom will contain a bottle of hand sanitizer.
UW-Madison's academic calendar remains in place with the semester starting Sept. 2. Classes will continue until the Thanksgiving break when the remaining nine days of instruction and final exams will shift to online-only.
Free, frequent testing
UW-Madison will hire contact tracers and provide free, unlimited testing to students and employees. Certain groups will be regularly tested, such as individuals living or working in a residence hall. Officials are pursuing a testing method that does not involve a deep nasal swab.
The university will conduct surveillance testing that will track the prevalence of the virus on campus, including those who aren't showing symptoms of COVID-19. Volunteer groups of 10 people will be tested on a rotating basis, with up to 2,000 people tested each week.
Students who live on campus and become infected or need to self-isolate because of potential exposure will be provided a room with a private bathroom, according to UW-Madison's plan.
Evolving information
Left out of the plan are details university officials said they are still sorting through, particularly those involving graduate and international students. More details will be released throughout the summer.
"We are pushing full throttle on the 5,020 things we have to do to prepare for the semester to open," Blank said at a faculty committee held earlier this month.
It's unclear at this point how many courses will offered in person and how many will remain online.
Students can expect additional information about their fall course schedules in July. There may be changes in scheduling and teaching format, but tuition rates will remain the same regardless.
Another unknown is teaching assignments. Some instructors who are immunocompromised or simply uncomfortable teaching face-to-face wonder if they will be forced to do so or if they have control of the format in which they lecture.
The university's plan defers to academic departments on determining which courses will be offered in which format and working with instructors who have health conditions.
UW-Madison's graduate student union fears the greatest risk will fall on the lowest-paid, the teaching assistants, to lead small, in-person discussion sections. Co-president Alejandra Canales said the union is waiting to hear whether personal protective equipment will be provided and if instructors will be expected to enforce mask-wearing.
"As we’re seeing more resistance to wearing masks in public, we have to think about how safety procedures would be enforced, who that would fall on and whether that person has the authority to enforce those measures," she said.
Will students follow rules?
Student behavior will play a crucial role in reducing the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious disease for which there is no vaccine and can cause serious respiratory illness or death, especially for the elderly or people with underlying health conditions.
It's hard to imagine all students will follow the guidelines, particularly when alcohol is involved and judgement becomes impaired, said University of Notre Dame professor Susan Blum, whose research focuses on campus culture and the student experience.
On Blum's own campus, the discussion has drifted away from punishing those who defy the guidelines and focused instead on how to encourage them to embrace the restrictions.
The safest thing would be for students to stay home, she said. But a host of reasons have led most residential colleges to decide to reopen — students on the cusp of finishing their degree, families who are unwilling to fork over full tuition for an entirely online experience, employees whose livelihoods depend on the schools, institutions that cannot financially afford to continue operating they way they have during the pandemic so far.
"All of these things are completely intertwined so I can certainly understand why all of these college leaders want to reopen," she said. "But the downsides are pretty numerous as well. I wouldn’t want to trust the survival of vulnerable members of the community to the judgement of all students gathered on a college campus."
Even students are somewhat skeptical of their peers' ability to follow social distancing guidelines. Some photos on social media show lines of UW-Madison students crowded outside college bars and waiting to get inside since the governor's stay-at-home order lifted.
"It would take a big culture shift that would have to be student-led," UW-Madison student government leader Laura Downer said. "I don’t know if I see that shift happening yet."
This story will be updated after UW-Madison leaders hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.