UW-Madison's plan to reopen campus in fall: masks, free testing, smaller classes

Student behavior will play a crucial role in reducing the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious disease for which there is no vaccine and can cause serious respiratory illness or death, especially for the elderly or people with underlying health conditions.

It's hard to imagine all students will follow the guidelines, particularly when alcohol is involved and judgement becomes impaired, said University of Notre Dame professor Susan Blum, whose research focuses on campus culture and the student experience.

On Blum's own campus, the discussion has drifted away from punishing those who defy the guidelines and focused instead on how to encourage them to embrace the restrictions.

The safest thing would be for students to stay home, she said. But a host of reasons have led most residential colleges to decide to reopen — students on the cusp of finishing their degree, families who are unwilling to fork over full tuition for an entirely online experience, employees whose livelihoods depend on the schools, institutions that cannot financially afford to continue operating they way they have during the pandemic so far.