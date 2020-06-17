UW-Madison's plan to reopen campus in fall: masks, free testing, hybrid classes

"As we’re seeing more resistance to wearing masks in public, we have to think about how safety procedures would be enforced, who that would fall on and whether that person has the authority to enforce those measures," she said.

Will students follow rules?

Student behavior will play a crucial role in reducing the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious disease for which there is no vaccine and can cause serious respiratory illness or death, especially for the elderly or people with underlying health conditions.

It's hard to imagine all students will follow the guidelines, particularly when alcohol is involved and judgement becomes impaired, said University of Notre Dame professor Susan Blum, whose research focuses on campus culture and the student experience.

On Blum's own campus, the discussion has drifted away from punishing those who defy the guidelines and is focused instead on how to encourage them to embrace the restrictions.

UW-Madison officials are optimistic about students' level of cooperation because so many of them want to be back on campus after half of their spring semester unfolded entirely behind a computer screen. A marketing campaign will educate students on the importance of following health guidelines.