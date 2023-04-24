Nestled along the Lake Mendota shore with a curvature that mimics the waves, a new UW-Madison recreation facility is set to reshape how students view health and wellness.

Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center, named for alumnus donor Jim Bakke and his wife, Sue, will open at 11 a.m. Monday. In some ways, it’s a traditional fitness center, as weightlifting equipment and cardio machines line the walls. In many ways, though, Bakke is anything but ordinary, with amenities including a teaching kitchen, an eight-lane swimming pool, a rock-climbing wall and eight basketball courts.

Bakke is expected to be used by about 50 sports clubs and clock about 1 million visits a year, said Sadat Khan, senior associate director of facility planning and operations for the Recreation and Wellbeing department.

The $113.2 million Bakke building replaces the former Natatorium, which opened in 1963 and more resembled a windowless warehouse than a fitness center. At 29,000 square feet, Bakke is more than five times the size of the original Natatorium and about two-and-a-half times the size of the renovated Natatorium. About 4,300 square feet of Bakke’s space is dedicated to the department’s wellbeing mission, something not seen in the former Natatorium.

The additional space also includes an ice rink, which replaces the one at the Shell, another Recreation and Wellbeing facility. The department, also referred to as RecWell, will concurrently hand off the Shell, adjacent to Camp Randall, to UW Athletics.

Bakke is the third piece of a four-part decadelong revival of UW-Madison’s recreation facilities that was born out of students’ desire for improved spaces in 2012.

The Near West Playfields were first to get a facelift, with lines painted for sports including flag football, baseball and softball. The Nicholas Recreation Center, also referred to as The Nick, opened in 2020 with basketball courts, an indoor track and pools. Reconstruction of the Near East Playfields, located east of Bakke along Observatory Drive, into turf fields is expected to begin this summer.

The students who approved the recreation master plan were modest in the improvements they wanted, RecWell director Aaron Hobson said. They didn’t want “the bells and whistles,” Hobson said, but rather simple things such as natural light, more space for workout equipment and non-communal showers.

“Working with the students and offering tours of other (places) around the country, that really started to open their eyes about what a recreational program could mean,” he said. “And as they started to develop that and we got into design, it really was great to see the faces on the students as they were inspired by what these facilities could be, and I think it’s led to some of the beautiful designs that we have today.”

A sign of the times

Unlike its predecessor, Bakke’s daily schedules won’t be at the whim of the thermometer.

The ’60s-era Natatorium didn’t have air conditioning. Its sister buildings, the Shell, the now-destroyed Southeast Recreational Facility (SERF) or the Nielsen Tennis Stadium, lacked air conditioning, too, so when it got too humid in those buildings, all activity came to a halt, Khan said.

“Walls are sweating, floors are sweating, that was the conditions we had. So that’s why we went through with the Master Plan in 2014, to do it right and get things where it needs to be for UW,” he said.

The air conditioning is one of many signs of progress that Bakke represents. It’s visible in the physical design, as Bakke replaces a Natatorium with few windows, and social elements that reflect reckonings with the past.

Between the curvature of the building facing Lake Mendota and effigy mounds sits a Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, which will remain covered until an unveiling ceremony takes place in early May. In recent years, UW-Madison has made efforts to acknowledge the Ho-Chunk Nation’s 12,000-year history with the land the campus occupies and each fall flies the nation’s flag.

The design of the locker room space on the second floor addresses discrimination of a not-so-distant past.

In Bakke, changing rooms aren’t separated by gender, but instead include rows of lockers with individual changing rooms, restrooms and showers, giving privacy to all students. The private changing rooms reflect a concept dubbed “The People’s Changing Room,” from when former UW-Madison Dean of Students Mary Rouse fought to allow female students the right to use changing rooms in the early 1970s.

Both the Natatorium and the Shell started as male-only facilities in the 1960s. And even as that changed, women were still banned from using locker rooms as the UW-Madison administration refused to cede male control of one of each facility’s two changing spaces. That changed when Rouse led a group of female students into the changing room anyway.

“For us, this space is the all people’s locker room. It is for anyone — doesn’t matter what your gender is, you could use this space,” Khan said. “And it’s really a progression of who we are as a department and an organization.”

Focus on wellness

A small hallway on Bakke’s second floor separates two drastically different environments.

On one side, it’s a bright, wide-open expanse filled with fitness equipment and pop music pulsing through loud speakers. But a few steps into Bakke’s wellness center, that same music dims as you walk through the hallway, as fabric walls dampen the sound and a large halo light on the low ceiling makes you feel as if you’ve been transported into a spa retreat.

That’s the point, Khan said.

Around the dim, circular room there are three doors: one that will include nap pods students can check out between classes to promote sleep health, a factor in maintaining mental health; a yoga studio absent mirrors to encourage class attendees to focus on movement rather than glancing over to look at themselves or others; and a “thrive” area that includes massage tables under starry night ceilings and rooms for peer coaching on mental health and managing the college experience.

Having a space dedicated to mental health gives students a space to manage the stress of being a student as they juggle academics and social calendars, said Sarah Barnes, RecWell associate director of marketing and communications. Giving students a space to talk through their stressors or discuss ways to get better sleep with another student who’s been in their position can reduce further strain on campus mental health services, she said.

Wellness aspects of the building extend to more casual activities such as the e-sports gaming room, spaces for studying and game simulators for large group activities on the top floor. As RecWell seeks to expand the concept of recreation and wellbeing, the department wants all students to see a piece of themselves in the new Bakke facility, Hobson said.

“In order to see that, we had to put some unique pieces in here because students are very diverse and different on this campus,” Hobson said. “Everything that you look at, it’s student-driven. We believe our facilities to be a program or a space of the students, by the students, and for the students.”