UW-Madison's foreign students must transfer or leave U.S. if fall classes move online

UW-Madison’s reopening plan states that no student will be required to take classes on campus if they feel unsafe doing so, but the federal guidance appears to force international students into that exact situation. They can participate in online learning as long as at least one of their courses is delivered in person, according to ICE’s announcement.

“On the face of it, it seems like we either have to risk our health or be deported,” said UW-Madison doctoral student Trisha Chanda, who is from India and starting her third year in the consumer behavior and family economics program. “That’s not an easy choice. That’s not a fair choice.”

Chanda didn’t know which format her classes would be taught in next semester when ICE unveiled its guidance. After sending a flurry of panicked emails, she learned that two of her classes will be offered online while an independent study and one-credit discussion seminar will be delivered face-to-face.

For UW-Madison’s 5,800 international students affected by the rule, the guidance goes beyond next semester, potentially influencing their long-term educational prospects.