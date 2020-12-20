UW-Madison's fall reopening: A story of success, failure or simply survival?

Blank said there’s a lack of clear evidence of community spread when considering the timing of the campus’ and county’s cases, as well as where the post-September spikes were concentrated, which she said were found to be in groups or areas not closely affiliated with the university.

“Do I want to say that there was absolutely no infection that spread from people who were students to people who were not students?” she said. “Obviously I can’t say that and don’t want to, but I don’t think there’s clear evidence at all that what happened on campus here in Madison had a strong effect on what happened in the community.”

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, arguably the most vocal critic of UW-Madison’s decision to reopen, said the university eventually ramped up testing and contact tracing to a level that kept campus cases under control. However, he still believes UW-Madison should not have opened up its dorms this fall nor does he think the university should next semester.

“I think the university at this point, like the rest of us, knows a lot more and is much better prepared for the spring,” he said. In conversations with UW-Madison and University of Wisconsin System leaders, they have all “agreed to disagree but we won’t let that interfere with our shared goal of keeping people safe.”