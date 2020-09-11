UW-Madison's COVID-19 cases drive Dane County's record-breaking daily caseload

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An explosion of COVID-19 cases in Dane County, the vast majority of which are linked to UW-Madison, drove a statewide record number of cases on Thursday.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi for the second consecutive day asked the university to expand its testing capacity and hire more contact tracers, and urged students to be more forthcoming when contact tracers call.

Parisi’s plea came a day after UW-Madison announced a two-week pause on in-person instruction and a quarantine of more than 2,200 students in two of the largest dorms — actions that drew criticism from some who said the measures aren’t enough to control the dozens of campus outbreaks and tempered praise from others who were grateful that at least some sort of action had been taken.

For some students, the temporary retreat to remote classes renews questions about the cost of their college degree and why they are paying the price of a face-to-face education for an online learning experience.

For local leaders, the next two weeks are critical to contain the crush of COVID-19 cases.