UW-Madison's COVID-19 cases drive county's record-breaking daily caseload

At UW-Madison, students on Thursday weighed what the semester ahead of them will look like and whether it is worth the price of what they feel is a diminished college experience.

Freshman Drew Strand is headed home to Minnesota because he expects classes will remain online and his dorm will remain in lockdown after the two-week period ends.

“We're still paying the same tuition," he said. "And we'll be sitting in Minnesota."

Students have until Friday to withdraw from a class and receive a 100% tuition refund, according to the registrar’s office. The deadline to receive a 50% tuition refund is Sept. 25, the last day of the two-week suspension of face-to-face courses.

Those deadlines caught the eye of Jojo Sardina, a graduate student studying genetics, who said he was glad to see UW-Madison announced the pivot to all-online classes before the 100% tuition refund deadline had passed.