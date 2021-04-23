UW-Madison's chief financial officer leaving next month

UW-Madison's chief financial officer is leaving next month for a job at an East Coast university, UW-Madison announced this week.
Laurent Heller, UW-Madison's vice chancellor for finance and administration, is headed to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore to take on a similar role.
Heller's departure comes as UW-Madison faces a $320 million budget hole caused by the pandemic.
Rob Cramer, who leads UW-Madison's building facilities department, will take over Heller's job on an interim basis beginning May 21. Before coming to the university last November, he served as vice president for administration for the University of Wisconsin System. He was also among the finalists in the 2016 search that led to Heller's hire.
Cramer's new salary was not available Friday, UW-Madison officials said. He earned $306,000 in his previous role leading Facilities Planning and Management. Heller earned about $400,000 last fiscal year.
The university will hold searches to permanently fill both positions though expected hiring timelines were also not available Friday.
“We’re very happy that Laurent is taking a next step in his career, but deeply sorry to see him go,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. “His contributions over the past five years can’t be overstated in helping stabilize our finances and move numerous important initiatives forward. We’re very lucky to have Rob, with his past experience and skills, ready to step right in.”
The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration is responsible for budget, finance, facilities planning, business services, human resources, public safety and University Housing.
UW-Madison is already searching to fill three other top leadership positions. Wisconsin Athletics Director Barry Alvarez is retiring June 30 and Blank said she hopes to hire his successor by the end of June.
Ray Taffora, the vice chancellor for legal affairs, is also retiring this summer. A search for his successor began earlier this spring.
The university is also looking for its next chief diversity officer. Applications were due earlier this month.
