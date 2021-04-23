UW-Madison's chief financial officer leaving next month

UW-Madison's chief financial officer is leaving next month for a job at an East Coast university, UW-Madison announced this week.

Laurent Heller, UW-Madison's vice chancellor for finance and administration, is headed to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore to take on a similar role.

Heller's departure comes as UW-Madison faces a $320 million budget hole caused by the pandemic.

Rob Cramer, who leads UW-Madison's building facilities department, will take over Heller's job on an interim basis beginning May 21. Before coming to the university last November, he served as vice president for administration for the University of Wisconsin System. He was also among the finalists in the 2016 search that led to Heller's hire.

Cramer's new salary was not available Friday, UW-Madison officials said. He earned $306,000 in his previous role leading Facilities Planning and Management. Heller earned about $400,000 last fiscal year.

The university will hold searches to permanently fill both positions though expected hiring timelines were also not available Friday.