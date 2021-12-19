UW-Madison winter Class of 2021 celebrates after years of resilience amid pandemic

During his speech, Khanna recounted his experience, as an international student, after he chose to stay in Madison to finish a couple of projects once the virus hit – thinking it wouldn’t last too long – instead of immediately booking a plane ticket back home to India. Before he knew it, borders closed as the global health crisis worsened and he was required to shelter in place in his apartment with his roommates where he found solace in board games and standup comedy.

That experience, he said, inspired him to find a way to be silly each day and to live in the moment, his parting advice for his classmates. After offering appreciation and a round of applause to the University of Wisconsin Health Services, doctors and nursing staff, he ended his speech by beatboxing into the mic, in an effort to follow his own advice to the graduating class.

No hats were tossed to close out the ceremony, but the crowd swayed together as they sang the UW-Madison alma mater and cheered the new graduates, roughly 1,823 doctoral, professional, master’s, and bachelor’s students who earned degrees Sunday.

Graduates and families found each other after the ceremony in a crush of bodies in the hallway outside of the arena.