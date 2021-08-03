UW-Madison will require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

UW-Madison will reinstate its indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors beginning on Thursday.

The mask mandate could mark the first major change in UW-Madison's fall plans. The university had previously planned to allow vaccinated people to forgo a face covering, a policy that began in early June, but a concerning increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks that experts attribute to the delta variant of the coronavirus caused campus official to reassess.

The new mask order will be in place "until further notice" and will be revisited "as the public health situation warrants," according to a message from the chancellor's office.

"Going back to masking is not a step that many of us wanted to take, but it is important to protect the health of those on our campus and in our community," the message said.