UW-Madison will require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
alert top story

UW Move In, Diego Galdamez

UW-Madison student Diego Galdamez, of Rochester, Minn., adjusts a mask he was given as part of a welcome packet from UW-Madison's Division of University Housing at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison will reinstate its indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors beginning on Thursday.

The mask mandate could mark the first major change in UW-Madison's fall plans. The university had previously planned to allow vaccinated people to forgo a face covering, a policy that began in early June, but a concerning increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks that experts attribute to the delta variant of the coronavirus caused campus official to reassess.

The new mask order will be in place "until further notice" and will be revisited "as the public health situation warrants," according to a message from the chancellor's office.

"Going back to masking is not a step that many of us wanted to take, but it is important to protect the health of those on our campus and in our community," the message said.

The university's Tuesday announcement of the mask mandate came just hours after a Republican-controlled legislative committee voted along party lines that all UW campuses' virus-related health measures must come to the committee for approval.  

UW-Madison's mask order applies to individuals in indoor public spaces expect when actively eating or drinking, while students are in their own dorm room or when employees are alone in an unshared office or lab space. The order also extends to those riding a bus or sharing a university vehicle.

The UW-Madison Police Department is authorized to enforce the order and exceptions will be determined on an individual basis.

UW-Milwaukee was the first among the 13 four-year campuses to reinstate its mask mandate last week. The university will also be requiring weekly testing for unvaccinated students and employees, an additional safety measure that UW-Madison officials are discussing. 

This story will be updated.

