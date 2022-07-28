UW-Madison will allow COVID-positive students to isolate in dorm rooms

UW-Madison will eliminate most isolation housing heading into the fall, the university announced in an email from University Housing to students detailing its COVID-19 policies for the fall 2022 semester.

In most other ways, the university's policies look similar to the conditions under which students departed campus in spring, after the university lifted its mask mandate ahead of spring break.

Previously, the university offered isolation space to students in residence halls. But, with only a "limited number of temporary spaces" for isolation housing, students living in on-campus housing will no longer be required to leave their room to isolate. Instead, they can isolate in their room, off campus or in one of the limited isolation spaces.

The email did not note what would occur in the event the limited isolation housing reached capacity, and instructed students with concerns about living with a COVID-positive roommate to contact their house fellow or residence life coordinator.

Students and families should also plan for the possibility of a positive COVID-19 test, the university said. And before reaching campus or upon arrival, the email encouraged students to engage in "open discussion with roommates regarding each other's plans" in the event of a positive test.

It also called for students isolating on-campus to wear masks around others and "adhere to self-care practices recommended for other upper respiratory viruses."

Last year, the university housed some sick students in university-owned apartments with families and children in them.

Masks are still not required, though the university described them as a "good tool" for protecting the community. Students can continue to access PCR testing by appointment and one at-home antigen test per week without an appointment.

The university will not require students to test before move-in, though the email tells students to "consider doing so before heading to campus."

Vaccinations and boosters remain "highly recommended," but not required. Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available for free on campus.