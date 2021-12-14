UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee pause employee vaccine mandates after federal injunction

UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee joined dozens of colleges that are halting COVID-19 vaccine mandates after a federal judge last week blocked the Biden administration's order requiring shots for federal contractors.
The universities this week updated their COVID-19 websites to note that the vaccine requirement for all employees is paused until further notice because of the court injunction.
The mandate was slated to take effect Jan. 18, meaning individuals receiving a two-shot series would have to receive their second dose by Jan 4. Employees could request a medical or religious exemption.
About 96% of UW-Madison employees are already vaccinated. About 1,600 employees still have yet to provide proof of vaccination, university spokesperson Meredith McGlone said Tuesday. That's down from about 1,800 employees a month ago.
At UW-Milwaukee, about 1,200 employees haven't provided vaccine documentation, university spokesperson John Schumacher said. In mid-November, that number was around 1,500.
Two other University of Wisconsin System schools, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Superior, also have federal contracts but neither have announced an employee vaccine mandate.
Judge R. Stan Baker, who was appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump, issued the Dec. 7 injunction in response to a lawsuit brought by several contractors and conservative states.
Baker acknowledged the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine but said the court "must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authorities."
The injunction came from the U.S. Southern District of Georgia but applies nationally. That's because one of the parties challenging the order, Associated Builders and Contractors Inc., is a trade group whose members do business across the U.S.
