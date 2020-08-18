UW-Madison unveils loan forgiveness program to keep teachers in Wisconsin

Undergraduates complete their teacher education in their junior and senior years on campus, so they're potentially still on the hook financially for their first two years of schooling, depending on what other scholarships and financial aid are available. For those seeking master's degrees, like Taylor-Seals, the Teacher Pledge covers the in-state tuition rate of the entire program.

The program can also cover additional costs, such as books or living expenses, for students with more financial need.

There are many teacher loan forgiveness programs across the country, but most others apply to specific programs or student demographics.

"We think this is the only program of its kind in the United States," School of Education Dean Diana Hess said in an interview.

Between 2015 and 2019, nearly 60% of the school's teacher education graduates went on to teach in a Wisconsin school, she said.

Hess hopes the Teacher Pledge pushes this percentage up and potentially becomes a model for other universities or states. She also aims for the program to recruit more diverse students to enter the teacher workforce.