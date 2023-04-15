UW-Madison tribal relations director Carla Vigue’s two sons will grow up differently than she did.

Vigue was raised on the Oneida reservation west of Green Bay, but her sons will be urban Indians, defined as a population of people who have ancestral ties to First Nations but who don’t live on a reservation. Vigue’s role as the university’s tribal relations director, which she started in January, will be one way to not only strengthen her sons’ ties to their culture, but introduce them to other Indigenous cultures.

“As I get to go out and visit tribal communities, I’m hopeful that I can take them along with me and they get to see not just our own community, but other communities in the state. I think that’s really important,” Vigue said. “Each tribe has its own culture. For me, it’s a motivation that my little boys will be better for this too.”

As tribal relations director, Vigue is the liaison between UW-Madison and the 12 First Nations of Wisconsin. Vigue started her career at a government relations firm in Washington, D.C., where she connected tribal leaders to lawmakers; she also did public relations for the National Indian Gaming Association, where she educated tribes on how casino revenue revives communities through funding health clinics or schools.

After moving back to Wisconsin, Vigue worked with the state departments of Health and Family Services (now known as Health Services) and Veterans Affairs as a liaison to tribal communities, and helped expand health care for children. She also worked as a press secretary for former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle and would accompany him on visits to tribal nations.

When Vigue saw the job posting for UW-Madison, she knew it was meant to be her next step. Madison is home, she said, and the university already has provided myriad learning opportunities for her children.

“This is what I was meant to do now,” she said. “We’re coming out of this COVID-19 pandemic, going out into tribal communities and talking to them about what they would like, or what we do, or how we can be better together. That’s what I do, and to do it for this really wonderful university is really amazing to me.”

Vigue is the second person to hold the title after Aaron Bird Bear, a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes, of North Dakota, retired at the end of 2022. At age 51, Bird Bear decided to retire after more than two decades with UW-Madison in large part because of the short life expectancies seen by other members of his tribe.

What inspired you to get into Indigenous advocacy?

When I was in high school, we didn’t have a ton in our community before gaming. I remember specifically across the street from us was a woman named Loretta Metoxen, and she’s our tribal historian. She was well-known in the state — everyone knew Loretta, she was a veteran. She passed on about two years ago, maybe three. She knew that I wanted to travel abroad with the French Club. And it was a sort of thing where she’s like, “Just come talk to us at the business committee, and we’ll see what we can do.” They didn’t have a lot, but they offered me some assistance so I could go do that. And that’s the kind of community I come from, where we just band together and see what we can do for one another and how helpful we can be for one another. It’s always thinking about the next seven generations, so it’s not just about me, but it’s about the people I’m helping to pull up behind me.

Do you have a favorite area of advocacy?

For me, education is the stepping stone to all the opportunity that I’ve had. How do we create opportunity for everyone in the tribal communities? Education is one way we can do that. Having worked for (Doyle), health care and education were his top priorities as well, so those have always been first and foremost. Education is that thing that is your next opportunity to move forward.

How does your Oneida background shape your work?

The people who supported me throughout my young career and then as I continued to grow in my career, that definitely has a major impact on who I am today. And learning from them and watching how they lead and how they’ve carried themselves and how they give back is really important to me.

How do you think UW-Madison can improve its relationships with Indigenous communities?

Over the past 10-ish years, there’s been an organic movement towards making sure that we’re interacting with tribes in the best way possible and making sure that the students from our Native nations are well taken care of. And that’s something I want to build upon. Is it 100% perfect model right now? No, and I think everyone, even (Bird Bear), would probably agree that more has to be done. And so, building on that progress, and then also taking a fresh look, as a new person that came from the outside, of how our relationship with the tribes can be better. How can we be better partners? How can we build a better relationship that benefits both of us and build on the progress that’s been made, and making sure that the tribes are heard and that the students feel a sense of belonging here?

Are there any initiatives you think UW-Madison should implement?

For this first year, I just really want to go out and see what the tribes want: What are you thinking, what would you like to see accomplished on this campus? And just get in and listen and be the person who doesn’t come in and just say, “This is what we should be doing.” I want to come in and say, “What can we do? How can we work together?” And have them help me decide the path.