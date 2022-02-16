UW-Madison to lift mask mandate March 12

UW-Madison will lift its mask mandate when spring break starts March 12.

The policy change follows a Wednesday announcement from University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson, who said he is working with chancellors to phase out the requirement as soon as March 1 and no later than spring break.

Campuses themselves, however, have ultimate autonomy in setting mask policies, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

Thompson cited a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases across the state and campuses' high vaccination rates as reasons for campuses to drop their mask mandates. More than 95% of the campus community is vaccinated at UW-Madison.

UW-Madison decided to keep its mask mandate in place through midterm exams, which end March 11. A message to the campus community said a growing number of communities are dropping mask requirements, including Dane County, which is lifting its mandate March 1.

"The research strongly suggests that individuals who are vaccinated, boosted, and wearing a high-quality mask have a high degree of protection, regardless of what other individuals around them may choose," the message said. "That means we’re at a point where responsible behavior is up to the individual to decide."

The lifting of campuses' mask mandates will mark a significant change in UW's pandemic response. While there were a few months last summer when masks were not required on campus, face coverings were a fixture for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year and have been throughout this school year, too. The safety measure has brought a sense of comfort to many instructors.

The graduate student union called UW-Madison's removal of the mask mandate "reckless."

"You have outdone yourselves in irresponsible decision making," the union tweeted, tagging UW-Madison and UW System on Twitter.

Others interpreted the move differently.

"If these policies are ever going to stop, they should stop now," UW-Madison freshman Jonathan Draeger wrote in a Badger Herald op-ed published Tuesday. "Enough is enough."

UW-Madison officials said they recognize that individuals will have different reactions to the change and for some, it may be stressful. Campus testing will remain available. Students and staff can still wear a mask if they wish.

In the three weeks since the spring semester started, UW-Madison has reported nearly 900 cases, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard. That is likely an undercount because individuals who test positive using an at-home antigen test kit are not required to report their results to University Health Services.

Of the 13 other schools in the Big Ten, it appears the University of Iowa is the only one currently without a mask mandate, according to a Wisconsin State Journal review of the institutions' COVID-19 policies.

Madison Area Technical College is keeping its mask mandate in place through March 13 and will assess next month whether to extend it.

Edgewood College officials are discussing if and when their mask mandate should be lifted, spokesperson Ed Taylor said.

This story may be updated.

